Shah Rukh Khan shares update about his injury, says: ‘National Award uthane ke liye ek haath hi kaafi hai’

Shah Rukh Khan won his first-ever Best Actor National Award earlier this month for his performance in Jawan. In his video message after the award win, the actor wore a cast on his right arm. The actor had suffered an injury last month, which had halted the shoot of his upcoming film, King. The actor has now addressed questions regarding his injury as he graced the trailer launch event of his son Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

What SRK said on his injury

At the event, Shah Rukh went on stage to address the media and said, “Aap ke dil mein bohot sawal uth rahe honge toh sawalon ke main pehle hi jawab de du ki mere haath ko kya hua hain? Mujhe thodi si chot lag gayi, phir choti surgery hui- choti nahi thodi si badi thi. Toh ek do mahina lagega mujhe recover karne ke liye. Lekin National Award uthane ke liye mera ek haath hi kaafi hain (Many of you have a lot of questions, so let me answer that myself. First, what happened to my hand? Recently, I got an injury and that required a long surgery. So it will take more 1-2 months to fully recover but I can pick up my National Award with one hand)!”

‘Sirf ek cheez mein kami hoti hain…’

He continued, “Actually, mostly saari cheezein main ek haath se hi kar leta hoon. Khana kha leta hoon, brush kar leta hoon, peeche khujli hoti hain toh woh bhi kar leta hoon. Sirf ek cheez mein kami hoti hain jab mere do haath nahi hotey… woh hain aap sab ka pyaar batorne ke liye (Mostly I manage to do everything with one hand, like eating, brushing my teeth, scratching my back. Only one thing I can't manage with one hand, and for that I need both hands, and that is to receive all the love I receive from you all).”

Aryan is making his directorial debut with Ba***ds of Bollywood, a Netflix show. The preview was released today (August 20), and SRK expressed excitement at the event. His company, Red Chillies Entertainment, is producing the show.