Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles as he poses with choreographer Bosco Martis, fans admire his abs: 'it is not plastic'

Choreographer Bosco Martis took to Instagram and shared a happy picture with actor Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh was all smiles in the behind-the-scenes picture. He showed his abs while posing with Bosco. Bosco choreographed the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Shah Rukh's upcoming movie, Pathaan. He revealed that the actor was shy to show his abs. This invited reactions from the fans in the comment section.(Also read: Jhoome Jo Pathaan choreographer reacts to criticism of Shah Rukh and Deepika song: 'It doesn’t matter as long as...')

In the photo, Shah Rukh opted for black shirt and black pants and showed off his abs. Bosco wore a black leather jacket with purple pants. He wore a cap too. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Bosco wrote, “This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page . Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one . And you were also so shy to show your Abs Sir (red heart emoji).. It’s a treasured moment for me for a life time . Thank so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture . All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one . Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan . @deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour (three red heart emojis) shining and looking super hot . My best wishes to my team."

Reacting to the post, one of Bosco's fans wrote, “Thankyou so much for sharing this picture with us as many haters were feeling he don't have body its plastic not his hardwork....our forever last Superstar we love him....you r our forever king.” Another fan commented, “Song is killer and the vibes too…Hot (fire emoji).” Other fan wrote, “Sir hume pata hai aapke pass six packs hai (Shah Rukh sir, we know you have six packs).” “Ab bolo haters ki ye bhi photo mai abs edit karke lagaaye hai (Haters, now you say that this photo is edited and abs are fake)”, added one person.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand who also directed the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War (2019). The action film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Ahead of the song's release, Sidharth Anand seemed confident of the song. He said, “When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan.” The film is slated to release in theatres on January 25, 2023.

