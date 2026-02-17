Shah Rukh Khan single-handedly brought chivalry to Bollywood, says Anubhav Sinha: 'Before him, I never saw a hero...'

Anubhav Sinha has often made films that have sparked conversations. Be it Mulk, Thappad, or Bheed, his films have held a mirror to society. His next directorial - Assi - is the story of a rape survivor and her and her lawyer’s fight for justice, while also evaluating what justice means. Ahead of the film’s release, the director sat down with Hindustan Times to discuss the transformative power of cinema. Anubhav Sinha and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in Ra.One.

Anubhav Sinha on cinema's power to bring change When asked if cinema has the power to effect change in society, Anubhav says that such change ‘can’t be quantified’. He says that change is gradual and not always immediate. Talking about how not just films but even film stars can bring about change, he shares an example. “Before Shah Rukh Khan became the star that he is, I never saw a hero run down the steps to give the lady a hand to climb up. I never saw an actor do that,” he says.

‘Shah Rukh Khan is single-handedly responsible for this chivalry’ The director adds that Shah Rukh doing that consistently over the years made it a norm in the industry. “That is such aspirational conduct that now, you see it very often. Now, that’s a change. People are opening doors for women. Shah Rukh Khan is single-handedly responsible for this chivalry,” he reasons.

In 2018, Shah Rukh famously chose to list his female leads' names first in the credits of his films to honour their contributions. He has continued to honour this trend.

The filmmaker argues that this is also a positive societal change that an actor brought, probably without even meaning to. “So, change is not that difficult an entity. Keep doing the right things. Change happens in so many ways,” adds Anubhav.

Anubhav Sinha directed Shah Rukh in Ra.One, the 2011 sci-fi thriller that also featured Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was not a major commercial success, but has since gained a cult following, with particular praise for its VFX.