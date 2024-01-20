close_game
Shah Rukh Khan sports ponytail look as he gets snapped at Mumbai airport

ANI |
Jan 20, 2024

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to impress the audience with his ultimate swag. In the early hours of Saturday, the 'Don' actor was snapped at the Mumbai airport in his old famous ponytail look.

Several pictures and videos of the actor surfaced on social media.

In the pictures and videos, SRK is seen coming out of his luxurious car and heading to the airport entry gate.

SRK looked dapper as he donned a blue t-shirt paired with blue jeans. He tied his long hair into a ponytail and accessorized his look with black shades.

After a few years of tough phases, SRK, in 2023, made a grand comeback and let his work silence tye detractors.

SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January. In the film, SRK donned an action avatar and left everyone in awe.

The film broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. Remember the clamorous death knell tolling for the Hindi film industry all through 2021 and 2022? His film literally ended Bollywood's dry spell at the box office.

'Pathaan' will always remain special for SRK and his fans as the film marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.

After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with Atlee's directorial 'Jawan'. The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. Like 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' also managed to strike a chord with the audience. The film collected over 1000 cr. at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, SRK has had a phenomenal year.

SRK did not stop here. On December 21, he came up with his first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. Titled 'Dunki', the film focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. However, the film received mixed reviews from the audience. It did decent business at box office. (ANI)

