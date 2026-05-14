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Shah Rukh Khan stopped Ba**ds of Bollywood actor from video calling his daughter at 4 AM: ‘Ask if she is comfortable’

Vijayant Kohli recounts Shah Rukh Khan's thoughtful gesture of video calling his daughter during Gauri Khan’s birthday party.

May 14, 2026 04:54 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Actor Vijayant Kohli, who is known for his roles in Kuttey, Candy, and OK Jaanu, was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood. During a recent interaction, Vijayant shared an anecdote about Shah Rukh Khan’s chivalry, recounting how he stopped Vijayant from calling his own daughter at 4 am.

SRK stopped Vijayant from calling his daughter

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King.

Vijayant shared how he was partying with Shah Rukh at his Mumbai bungalow, Mannat, on the occasion of Gauri Khan’s birthday. He shared that since his daughter is a big fan of the superstar, she wanted to meet him but couldn’t attend the party due to exams. However, this didn’t stop Shah Rukh, and in a sweet gesture, he initiated a video call with her. Sharing the same with Entertainment LIVE, Kohli said, "During Gauri Khan’s birthday party at Mannat, my daughter Mayra couldn’t attend because of her exams. At 3:30 AM, I told Shahrukh Sir that Mayra was probably still awake. He asked, 'Can we FaceTime her?'"

He added, "As I was about to call her directly, he stopped me and said, “Never call a woman on camera directly. First, ask if she’s comfortable.” I then called my wife Reena, told her Shahrukh Khan was going to video call, and to get ready. At 4:00 AM, Shahrukh Sir personally video-called them. Can you imagine? Esi Esi cheeze kar jaate hai woh ki aap bikhar jaate ho."

'He gives attention to everyone'

 
shah rukh khan
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan stopped Ba**ds of Bollywood actor from video calling his daughter at 4 AM: ‘Ask if she is comfortable’
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