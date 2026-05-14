Shah Rukh Khan stopped Ba**ds of Bollywood actor from video calling his daughter at 4 AM: ‘Ask if she is comfortable’

Actor Vijayant Kohli, who is known for his roles in Kuttey, Candy, and OK Jaanu, was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood. During a recent interaction, Vijayant shared an anecdote about Shah Rukh Khan’s chivalry, recounting how he stopped Vijayant from calling his own daughter at 4 am.

SRK stopped Vijayant from calling his daughter

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King.

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Vijayant shared how he was partying with Shah Rukh at his Mumbai bungalow, Mannat, on the occasion of Gauri Khan’s birthday. He shared that since his daughter is a big fan of the superstar, she wanted to meet him but couldn’t attend the party due to exams. However, this didn’t stop Shah Rukh, and in a sweet gesture, he initiated a video call with her. Sharing the same with Entertainment LIVE, Kohli said, "During Gauri Khan’s birthday party at Mannat, my daughter Mayra couldn’t attend because of her exams. At 3:30 AM, I told Shahrukh Sir that Mayra was probably still awake. He asked, 'Can we FaceTime her?'"

He added, "As I was about to call her directly, he stopped me and said, “Never call a woman on camera directly. First, ask if she’s comfortable.” I then called my wife Reena, told her Shahrukh Khan was going to video call, and to get ready. At 4:00 AM, Shahrukh Sir personally video-called them. Can you imagine? Esi Esi cheeze kar jaate hai woh ki aap bikhar jaate ho."

'He gives attention to everyone'

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{{^usCountry}} Hailing Shah Rukh’s charisma, he said, "Every time a person meets Shah Rukh and goes back home, they say that Shah Rukh only talked to him/her for those 1.5 hours. Shah Rukh would be talking to other people also, but he gives so much attention to each and every one that you feel he is only talking to you." About The Ba**ds of Bollywood {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hailing Shah Rukh’s charisma, he said, "Every time a person meets Shah Rukh and goes back home, they say that Shah Rukh only talked to him/her for those 1.5 hours. Shah Rukh would be talking to other people also, but he gives so much attention to each and every one that you feel he is only talking to you." About The Ba**ds of Bollywood {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Ba**ds of Bollywood starred Lakshya in the lead role, with Vijayant Kohli as his father. The series was a massive success with audiences and also received glowing reviews from critics, marking a successful debut for Aryan Khan. It also starred Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, and others in pivotal roles, and featured cameo appearances by some of the biggest names in the film industry, including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others. Even Shah Rukh made a cameo appearance in the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ba**ds of Bollywood starred Lakshya in the lead role, with Vijayant Kohli as his father. The series was a massive success with audiences and also received glowing reviews from critics, marking a successful debut for Aryan Khan. It also starred Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, and others in pivotal roles, and featured cameo appearances by some of the biggest names in the film industry, including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others. Even Shah Rukh made a cameo appearance in the show. {{/usCountry}}

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