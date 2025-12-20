Aryan Khan’s nani showers love on him as he receives his first award, promises to dedicate next one to her

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan made his first award win even more special by bringing his nani, Savita Chhibber, along to the ceremony. The proud grandmother couldn’t hide her joy as she spoke about Aryan’s achievement. Several videos of Aryan Khan’s nani getting emotional during the award ceremony have surfaced on social media.

Touched by her words, Aryan promised that his next award would be dedicated to her, turning the night into a heartwarming family celebration.

Aryan hugs his nani

Aryan was conferred with the Best Debutant Director of the Year award at the NDTV Indian of the Year event in New Delhi on Friday. He arrived at the ceremony accompanied by his nani, Savita Chhibber. Several videos captured Aryan’s nani getting emotional as he went onto the stage to accept the honour.

In one of the videos doing the rounds online, Shalini Passi, who was also present at the ceremony, is seen reaching out to Savita and saying, “This is totally impromptu. Aryan’s grandmother is here and I’m putting you in the spotlight… please, you have to say something.”

Following which, Savita showered her love on Aryan. She said, “I'm very happy. He is being so successful. My blessings to him. I love you the most. You are my most loved grandson. I'm so proud. At this age, I'm just hearing about my grandson and his achievement has been honoured by the whole country."

Clearly moved by her words, Aryan was seen smiling ear to ear. He responded warmly, saying that his next award would be dedicated to her, adding, "I promise."

Aryan accepts the award

Aryan dedicated the award to his mother, Gauri Khan, and also spoke about his father Shah Rukh in his acceptance speech.

“Good evening everyone. Sabse phele main apne cast, crew aur Netflix ko thank you kehna chahtha hun jinhone ek first time director pe itna bharosa kiya aur mere saath itne pyaar, mehnaat aur enthusiasm ke saath kaam kiya. Congratulations to all the winners tonight. (First of all, I would like to thank my cast, crew and Netflix for placing so much faith in a first-time director and for working with me with such love, hard work and enthusiasm),” Aryan said.

He added, “Yeh mera phela award hai and I hope mujhe aur bhi bahut sare awards milenge kyunki mere dad ki tarahn mujhe bhi aawards bahut pasand hain. But this award is not for him. This award is for my mom kyunki meri mom mujhse hamesha kehti hain jaldi sona, logun ka mazak nahi udana aur gaali galoch bilkul nahi… aur aaj inhi sab cheezun ke liye mujhe yeh award mila hai.. Thank you for making my mom the happiest woman in the world and I know aaj ghar jaake mujhe thodhi kum dant padegi (This is my first award, and I hope I win many more because, just like my dad, I really love awards. But this award is not for him. This award is for my mom, because she always tells me to sleep early, not to make fun of people, and absolutely no abusive language… and today, I received this award for all those very things. Thank you for making my mom the happiest woman in the world, and I know that when I go home today, I’ll be scolded a little less).”

Aryan picked up the award for his directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which was released on Netflix on September 18. The satirical comedy, featuring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba and Bobby Deol in leading roles, was well received by critics as well as the audiences. A sharp take on the Hindi film industry, the show delves into Bollywood’s power dynamics and the battle faced by outsiders. It also featured Anya Singh, Mona Singh and Manoj Pahwa. The series was also crowned IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Series of 2025 earlier this month.