Shah Rukh tells ‘finisher’ Dinesh Karthik to watch Jawan again; here's why

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan took some time out to reply to fans and friends who sent him heartfelt messages on the success of Jawan. The Atlee film started off with extraordinary numbers at the box office. Amid this, cricketer Dinesh Karthik penned a long note for Shah Rukh and his film team. Also read: Jawan collects ₹384 crore in 3 days

Dinesh Karthik recalls Atlee visiting Shah Rukh Khan

Dinesh Karthik recalls Jawan director Atlee meeting Shah Rukh Khan during a KKR match in Chennai.

Dinesh wrote, "#JAWAN scale and grandeur. I'm sure it will become the highest grossing Indian movie ever! What an amazing effort by @Atlee_dir to bring @iamsrk in so many avatars, my fav being Vikram Rathore, style and charisma like noone else ever has seen from SRK! I remember when in 2018 I started with KKR and that's when Atlee had started talks with SRK and infact he came for CSK vs KKR match at Chennai.

“It's taken 5 long years, so many discussions, so many small script tweaks and so much has happened in this time and to put everything in perspective and bring it out so well in a proper commercial manner and to make every frame so much fun, filled with style and oomph was worth the wait! Kudos to @VenkyMysore sir, I'm soo happy for him. He has worked tirelessly in the background and to have such a COLOSSAL hit is richly deserved for him. Massive congrats to the whole jawan team! @NayantharaU and @VijaySethuOffl You guys are pan India heroes and so nice to see y'all holding your own in every scene and showing your skills,” he further added. Dinesh also praised Anirudh Ravichander who score the music of Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan to Dinesh Karthik

Responding to the long tweet, Shah Rukh Khan urged Dinesh to watch the film once again, here's why. He said, “Wow DK you are quite the film buff!! Didn’t get to see this side of u during KKR times. Really happy u enjoyed the film and give my love to Dipika!!! And if u are free go watch it again after a few weeks…. Always need u as a finisher!”

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles among others. The film has collected over ₹384 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The film beat Adipurush on its third day since release.

Shah Rukh responds to Riteish, Ameesha and Anil Sharma

Following the success of Jawan, several celebrities congratulated Shah Rukh. Among them was Riteish Deshmukh who posted online, “Drop everything you are doing and rush to a theatre near you now! It’s mass mass mass with a lot of class!” In reply, Shah Rukh said, “Thank you so much for the wishes, your love and your kind words, my friend…. I’m glad you and @geneliad enjoyed the film so much!!! My love to the both of you always. See you soon.”

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel added, “Congrats @iamsrk for once again creating GADAR at the box office who better then u can do this magic. We love u.” Shah Rukh responded by saying, “Thank you Ameesha!!! Was good catching up… lots of love!” He also thanked Gadar director Anil Sharma and his several other fans from different parts of the country.

