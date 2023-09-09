Ameesha Patel congratulates Shah Rukh Khan for creating ‘Gadar’ at box office with Jawan: ‘Who better than you…’

Ameesha's note to Shah Rukh

Ameesha took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a poster of Jawan along with the caption, “Congrats@iamsrk for once again creating GADAR at the box office.. who better then u can do this magic .. we love u .. (emojis).”

Ameesha has never worked opposite Shah Rukh, except for popping in for a cameo in Farah Khan's 2007 reincarnation saga Om Shanti Om. She played the leading lady of Bollywood superstar Om Kapoor (Shah Rukh Khan) in the parody film ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai NRI,’ a play on Shah Rukh's 2000 film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, linking it to all the ‘NRI’ films he'd done in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Ameesha appears in a yellow sari, running towards Shah Rukh with Swiss Alps in the background, set to the tune of the title track of Karan Johar's 1998 romantic comedy Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Ameesha's cameo is part of the award show segment in the movie.

Shah Rukh and Sunny Deol

Shah Rukh and Sunny worked together in Yash Chopra's 1993 romantic thriller Darr. However, after the success of that film, since Shah Rukh's anti-hero character garnered maximum attention, Sunny vowed never to work with Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh again.

However, recently, Sunny revealed in an interview that Shah Rukh and his family called and congratulated him on the success of his new action film Gadar 2. Shah Rukh even posted on X that he “loved” the film. Later, he attended the success bash of Gadar 2 with wife Gauri Khan, and was seen hugging and posing for pictures with Sunny and his family.

Jawan vs Gadar 2

While Jawan has already crossed ₹100 crore in two days since its release, Gadar 2 managed to do that in three days, during its opening weekend.

