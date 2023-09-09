News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gadar 2 box office collection day 29: Sunny Deol's film continues to do well, earns 511 crore in India so far

Gadar 2 box office collection day 29: Sunny Deol's film continues to do well, earns 511 crore in India so far

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 09, 2023 08:19 AM IST

Gadar 2 had minted ₹40 crore on its opening day in theatres. It is the sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which released in theatres in 2001.

Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma, has been doing well at the domestic box office even nearly a month after its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has so far minted over 511 crore. The film starring Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel released in theatres on August 11. (Also Read | Jawan vs Gadar 2 box office collection)

Sunny Deol in a scene from Gadar 2.
Sunny Deol in a scene from Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 may earn 1 crore nett in India on its 29th day, as per early estimates. This will take the total collection of the film to 511 crore. In its first week Gadar 2 minted 284.63 crore, in the second week 134.47 crore, and in the third week 63.35 crore. Recently, Gadar 2 entered the 500 crore club at the domestic box office, following the footsteps of Baahubali 2 and Pathaan.

Gadar 2 success party

Recently the makers of Gadar 2 hosted a grand success party in Mumbai where several actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Dharmendra, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Shilpa Shetty among others marked their presence. Sunny's son-actor Karan Deol treated his fans with inside pictures from the party.

Karan took to Instagram and shared some photos featuring his wife Drisha Acharya, brother Rajveer Deol, father Sunny, Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Paloma among others. Along with the post, he wrote, "Celebrating the remarkable success of #Gadar2! Proud of you, Papa, and congratulations to the entire team".

Sunny on Gadar 2

Recently, the team of Gadar 2 held a press conference about the film's success. Suuny shared how he initially reacted seeing the audience's love for Gadar 2. He had said, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 minted 40 crore on its opening day in theatres, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It is the sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol plays the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out