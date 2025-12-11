Shah Rukh Khan to meet Lionel Messi in Kolkata? Fans go into frenzy, ask superstar to teach footballer his iconic pose

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has sent fans into a frenzy after hinting at a meeting with football legend Lionel Messi in Kolkata. On Thursday, Shah Rukh took to social media to tease that he would be sharing the stage with the global football icon for an event on 13 December at the Salt Lake Stadium. Fans are ecstatic as Shah Rukh Khan hints at a meeting with Lionel Messi during the GOAT India Tour. The highly anticipated event is set to take place on December 13 at Salt Lake Stadium.

Shah Rukh hints at meeting Lionel Messi in new post

Taking to X account (formerly known as Twitter), Shah Rukh wrote, "This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata… and hoping the day ride is completely ‘Messi’. See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium."

The excitement comes as Lionel Messi visits India as part of the GOAT India Tour, which spans three cities over three iconic days, giving Indian fans a rare chance to witness one of football’s greatest legends in person.

Fans react

Fans poured into social media with ecstatic reactions after Shah Rukh’s tweet. Many praised the combination of cinema and sports stars, with one saying, “Sir, you just show up… Bengal’s crowd will take care of making the day truly ‘Messi’!” Another wrote, “Meet up of both biggest megastars of their respective fields,” while others urged the superstar to “Please teach Messi your iconic pose.” Excitement was palpable with comments like “Can’t believe this is happening!” and “Salt Lake Stadium is about to witness magic!”

Shah Rukh's upcoming film

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is an action thriller produced under Red Chillies Entertainment and is expected to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles of 2026. The film stars Shah Rukh in the titular role alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, marking her theatrical debut, with Abhishek Bachchan set to play the antagonist.

King also features a star-studded ensemble including Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Rani Mukerji. The movie’s title and first glimpse were unveiled on Shah Rukh’s 60th birthday, showcasing a fierce new avatar for the superstar and promising a high-octane blend of action and emotion. King is currently in production and slated for a theatrical release in 2026.