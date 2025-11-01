Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: SRK can convince you to do anything says Juhi Chawla

Be it Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992) or Bhootnath (2008) Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have featured in several memorable films together. As the actor turns 60, Juhi tells us, “When I first signed Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Vivek Vaswani (co-producer) told me my hero looks like Aamir Khan. So I was in for a shock when I saw Shah Rukh with hair upto his eyebrows and not the chocolate boy I had imagined. Once I started working with him I realised he was not like a newcomer at all, he worked relentlessly doing three shifts a day. During the shoot of Yes Boss I remember, if a scene was not written upto the mark Azizji (Mirza, director) would say, ‘Let Shah Rukh come he will make it all work out well.’ Scenes that were a mix of romance and fun worked best for us and we went on to do many films together.” Shah Rukh Khan with Juhi Chawla

The actress adds with a laugh that one needs to be careful around Shah Rukh because he can convince you to do anything. She says, “He has a way with words and can convince you to do anything. I remember being unsure about Duplicate because I had nothing much to do in it. We were shooting another film and I remember SRK making me sit on the steps and convincing me for two hours that I should sign the film. He can convince you to do anything so one has to be careful."

She says that offscreen their relationship has had their share of ups and downs. “God has kept us connected even through the IPL. Rather than design our bond is because of destiny, ” says Juhi.