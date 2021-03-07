Shah Rukh Khan visits parents' grave in New Delhi, pays respects
- Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan at his parents' grave site in New Delhi showed the actor paying his respects. Shah Rukh's parents died when he was very young.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan paid his respects at the graves of his parents in New Delhi. Pictures shared online showed the actor saying a prayer at the grave site, on a recent trip to New Delhi.
"When #shahrukhkhan is in Delhi he never misses to pay respects to his late parents," a paparazzi account captioned the post on Instagram. The pictures showed Shah Rukh, wearing a white shirt and black pants, with his head covered.
Shah Rukh has often spoken about losing both his parents at a young age. Shah Rukh’s father, Taj Mohammed Khan, came to India from Peshawar. He died of cancer when the actor was just 15 years old. Shah Rukh’s mother Lateef Fatima Khan also succumbed to a prolonged illness in 1990.
"I was 15 when my father passed away and 26 when my mother passed away. It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us (Shah Rukh and his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan). The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly,” he had told Rani Mukerji at a promotional event.
He added, "My parents went away suddenly. We got to know they had cancer and within two and a half months, they were gone. I didn’t know what to do. I just felt one night, while at their mazaar that I should fill this void with something. I got a fortunate break in films. For me, acting is not work but a place to vent out my feelings."
Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Jhanak Shukla is 25 now, and 'not earning anything', but she doesn't mind
In an appearance on David Letterman's talk show, Shah Rukh said that the one thing he holds against his parents is that he didn't get enough time with them. Now, as a father himself, he said wants to be there for his kids as much as possible. “So that’s one thing I decided. That I am going to make sure that I live very long, and I make sure that I keep on living with my kids and never let them feel they don’t have a parent. So any given moment I spend with them, I study with them, I sleep with them, I chat with them, I sort out all their problems, and I hate it when they have boyfriend girlfriend problems.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh Khan visits parents grave in New Delhi, pays respects
- Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan at his parents grave site in New Delhi showed the actor paying his respects. Shah Rukh's parents died when he was very young.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja reveals advice dad Mahesh gave her for kissing scene with 'icon' Sanjay
- Pooja Bhatt has revealed the advice her father Mahesh Bhatt gave her before shooting a romantic scene with Sanjay Dutt in Sadak.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam finds rare childhood throwback pic to wish Janhvi on her birthday
- Sonam Kapoor, who lives in London, shared a throwback picture from their childhood to wish Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan attends son Ibrahim's birthday bash, here's an unseen pic of them
- An unseen picture of Saif Ali Khan with his son Ibrahim Ali Khan from latter's birthday bash has surfaced online. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra presents new Indian restaurant in New York
- Priyanka Chopra has shared information about a new restaurant called Sona in New York. She has been creatively involved with it from contributing in its design, menu, music and even with its name.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan turns lover boy, poses with Elli AvrRam in first look of dance number
- Elli AvrRam has shared the first look of her upcoming dance number with Aamir Khan, from the film Koi Jaane Na.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Dharmendra called Salman Khan 'Suleiman' on stage, apologised with a hug
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Bhatt, on the cusp of an acting comeback, reveals why she took a step back
- Actor Pooja Bhatt has said that she took a step back from acting because she had no desire to play 'arm candy' to heroes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elnaaz Norouzi: I don’t care about whether my projects release on OTT or cinemas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tabu: I am sure we will return to a place where we can go and work fearlessly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun promises to support Janhvi's always; Anshula says 'sisters before misters'
- Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have shared special birthday posts for their half-sister, Janhvi Kapoor. Read their messages here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena recaps first year on Instagram in nostalgic post, but fans want baby pic
- Fans clamoured for any new detail about Kareena Kapoor's new baby, after she posted a year-in-recap post on Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor reveals the most important life lesson mom Sridevi imbibed in her
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who turned 24 on Saturday, has spoken about the most valuable life lessons she learned from her parents, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh wishes Rohan Shrestha happy birthday with unseen throwback pic
- Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared an old picture featuring Rohan Shrestha on the photographer's birthday. The photo was taken when they were 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag hailed for refusing to answer question about Kangana: 'Take my smile'
- "I will not make the statement you want me to, take my smile instead," said Gul Panag, refusing to comment on statements made by several celebrities about the farmers' protest, in a video being widely shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox