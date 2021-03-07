IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan visits parents' grave in New Delhi, pays respects
Shah Rukh Khan lost both his parents when he was young.
Shah Rukh Khan lost both his parents when he was young.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan visits parents' grave in New Delhi, pays respects

  • Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan at his parents' grave site in New Delhi showed the actor paying his respects. Shah Rukh's parents died when he was very young.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:33 AM IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan paid his respects at the graves of his parents in New Delhi. Pictures shared online showed the actor saying a prayer at the grave site, on a recent trip to New Delhi.

"When #shahrukhkhan is in Delhi he never misses to pay respects to his late parents," a paparazzi account captioned the post on Instagram. The pictures showed Shah Rukh, wearing a white shirt and black pants, with his head covered.


Shah Rukh has often spoken about losing both his parents at a young age. Shah Rukh’s father, Taj Mohammed Khan, came to India from Peshawar. He died of cancer when the actor was just 15 years old. Shah Rukh’s mother Lateef Fatima Khan also succumbed to a prolonged illness in 1990.

"I was 15 when my father passed away and 26 when my mother passed away. It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us (Shah Rukh and his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan). The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly,” he had told Rani Mukerji at a promotional event.

He added, "My parents went away suddenly. We got to know they had cancer and within two and a half months, they were gone. I didn’t know what to do. I just felt one night, while at their mazaar that I should fill this void with something. I got a fortunate break in films. For me, acting is not work but a place to vent out my feelings."

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Jhanak Shukla is 25 now, and 'not earning anything', but she doesn't mind

In an appearance on David Letterman's talk show, Shah Rukh said that the one thing he holds against his parents is that he didn't get enough time with them. Now, as a father himself, he said wants to be there for his kids as much as possible. “So that’s one thing I decided. That I am going to make sure that I live very long, and I make sure that I keep on living with my kids and never let them feel they don’t have a parent. So any given moment I spend with them, I study with them, I sleep with them, I chat with them, I sort out all their problems, and I hate it when they have boyfriend girlfriend problems.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan shah rukh khan family taj mohammad taj mohammad khan

Related Stories

Jhanak Shukla also appeared in Karishma Kaa Karishma.
Jhanak Shukla also appeared in Karishma Kaa Karishma.
bollywood

Shah Rukh's Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Jhanak is 25 now, and 'not earning anything'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:13 PM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan's child co-star from Kal Ho Naa Ho, Jhanak Shukla, spoke in a video about why and how she 'lost the track' in her acting career, and how she is 'not earning anything' right now.
READ FULL STORY
Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan.
bollywood

Gauri Khan shares a glorious throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:23 AM IST
  • Interior designer Gauri Khan shared a throwback picture with actor-husband Shah Rukh Khan. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan lost both his parents when he was young.
Shah Rukh Khan lost both his parents when he was young.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan visits parents grave in New Delhi, pays respects

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:17 AM IST
  • Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan at his parents grave site in New Delhi showed the actor paying his respects. Shah Rukh's parents died when he was very young.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in a Sadak.
Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in a Sadak.
bollywood

Pooja reveals advice dad Mahesh gave her for kissing scene with 'icon' Sanjay

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:56 AM IST
  • Pooja Bhatt has revealed the advice her father Mahesh Bhatt gave her before shooting a romantic scene with Sanjay Dutt in Sadak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonam Kapoor had the warmest wish for her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor.
Sonam Kapoor had the warmest wish for her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor.
bollywood

Sonam finds rare childhood throwback pic to wish Janhvi on her birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:40 AM IST
  • Sonam Kapoor, who lives in London, shared a throwback picture from their childhood to wish Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan with his dad Saif Ali Khan.
Ibrahim Ali Khan with his dad Saif Ali Khan.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan attends son Ibrahim's birthday bash, here's an unseen pic of them

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:56 AM IST
  • An unseen picture of Saif Ali Khan with his son Ibrahim Ali Khan from latter's birthday bash has surfaced online. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of the restaurant too.
Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of the restaurant too.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra presents new Indian restaurant in New York

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:11 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has shared information about a new restaurant called Sona in New York. She has been creatively involved with it from contributing in its design, menu, music and even with its name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam shot for the dance number earlier this year.
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam shot for the dance number earlier this year.
bollywood

Aamir Khan turns lover boy, poses with Elli AvrRam in first look of dance number

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:15 AM IST
  • Elli AvrRam has shared the first look of her upcoming dance number with Aamir Khan, from the film Koi Jaane Na.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra with Salman Khan at an event.
Dharmendra with Salman Khan at an event.
bollywood

When Dharmendra called Salman Khan 'Suleiman' on stage, apologised with a hug

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:08 AM IST
A vintage video of a young Salman Khan on stage with Dharmendra was shared on social media. Salman and Dharmedra's fans were amused at how the veteran actor goofed up Salman's name on stage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums.
Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums.
bollywood

Pooja Bhatt, on the cusp of an acting comeback, reveals why she took a step back

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:04 PM IST
  • Actor Pooja Bhatt has said that she took a step back from acting because she had no desire to play 'arm candy' to heroes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elnaaz Norouzi will be next seen in Sangeen.
Elnaaz Norouzi will be next seen in Sangeen.
bollywood

Elnaaz Norouzi: I don’t care about whether my projects release on OTT or cinemas

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Actor Elnaaz Norouzi says that for her it is all about the right script and if a project is good then everybody will watch it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Tabu will be seen next in the film Bhool Bhulaiya 2.
Actor Tabu will be seen next in the film Bhool Bhulaiya 2.
bollywood

Tabu: I am sure we will return to a place where we can go and work fearlessly

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Actor Tabu talks about getting back to work amid the Covid 19 pandemic, and waiting it out before signing more projects after Bhool Bhulaiya 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor poses with father Boney, sister Khushi, and half-siblings Arjun and Anshula Kapoor.
Janhvi Kapoor poses with father Boney, sister Khushi, and half-siblings Arjun and Anshula Kapoor.
bollywood

Arjun promises to support Janhvi's always; Anshula says 'sisters before misters'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have shared special birthday posts for their half-sister, Janhvi Kapoor. Read their messages here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turned big brother in February as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turned big brother in February as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child.
bollywood

Kareena recaps first year on Instagram in nostalgic post, but fans want baby pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:23 PM IST
  • Fans clamoured for any new detail about Kareena Kapoor's new baby, after she posted a year-in-recap post on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Roohi.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor reveals the most important life lesson mom Sridevi imbibed in her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who turned 24 on Saturday, has spoken about the most valuable life lessons she learned from her parents, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh shares a childhood photo featuring Rohan Shrestha.
Ranveer Singh shares a childhood photo featuring Rohan Shrestha.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh wishes Rohan Shrestha happy birthday with unseen throwback pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:04 PM IST
  • Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared an old picture featuring Rohan Shrestha on the photographer's birthday. The photo was taken when they were 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A video of actor Gul Panag at the farmers' protest is being widely shared online. (HT_PRINT)
A video of actor Gul Panag at the farmers' protest is being widely shared online. (HT_PRINT)
bollywood

Gul Panag hailed for refusing to answer question about Kangana: 'Take my smile'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • "I will not make the statement you want me to, take my smile instead," said Gul Panag, refusing to comment on statements made by several celebrities about the farmers' protest, in a video being widely shared online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP