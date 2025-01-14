Shah Rukh Khan vs Hrithik Roshan: Dalip Tahil reveals difference between stardom of Bollywood's biggest and last star

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil, who has worked with both Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, has compared the two stars' journeys in a new interview. Tahil said that while Shah Rukh worked over years to solidify his stardom, Hrithik 'went from unknown to 15 on 10' with his debut itself. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan shares his handwritten notes from before Kaho Na Pyaar Hai's release) Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan worked together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Dalip Tahil on Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan

In an interview with News9 Live, Dalip Tahil compared Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan's journeys to stardom. “These journeys are all separate. Each actor has his own kundali and set of strengths and weaknesses. Shah Rukh’s graph was different. It was DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) that really catapulted him into super duper stardom. But Baazigar before that was a big hit. I was with him in that. In fact, Deewana was a huge hit,” he said.

Contrasting the rise of Shah Rukh and Hrithik, the actor added, “Shah Rukh had stepping stones with these films. Darr and DDLJ absolutely endorsed his stardom. But Hrithik got to that stage in his first (film), and that’s the difference. In his very first film, he went from unknown to 15 on 10, straight through the roof. That is a phenomenal feeling.”

Dalip Tahil was in the supporting cast in Hrithik's debut film Kaho Naa Pyar Hai and had also worked with Shah Rukh in some of his early films, notably Baazigar, in which he played the antagonist. Shah Rukh debuted in films with Deewana in 1992 and had his first solo hit in Baazigar the following year. But it wasn't until the success of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995 that he was considered an A-list star. Contrastingly, Hrithik Roshan became an overnight sensation after Kaho Naa Pyar Hai became a blockbuster in 2000.

Kaho Naa Pyar Hai re-release success

Hrithik recently completed 25 years in Bollywood as an actor as Kaho Naa Pyar Hai completed a silver jubilee of years. The film was re-released in theatres to mark the occasion and has done well at the box office upon re-release as well.