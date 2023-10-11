Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on 81st birthday: ‘Sir you are the toughest of them all’

Shah Rukh's sweet wish for Amitabh

Shah Rukh took to social media on Wednesday and posted a picture of him running alongside Amitabh. He wrote in the caption, “Tough runs don’t last….tough runners do. And Sir you are the toughest of them all. Last 30 yrs just being around u and breathing the same air as you….has been a blessing. Wish u the best on your birthday….keep running & inspiring us. Sir and that Gym of yours… is unbelievable. Love u!”

Shah Rukh and Amitabh's recent ad

The picture is from the recent commercial Shah Rukh did with Amitabh for a popular masala brand. In the ad, both can be seen playing themselves as they're ready to wrap up the day's shoot at a film studio in their respective vanity vans so they can get back to their favourite food at home: Hyderabadi and Lucknowi biryani respectively.

However, when the paparazzi are seen hoarding their exits, the two can't help but direct the paps to each other. They hype each other up in order to gain a clear path, but the paps keep getting sent back to them. So they eventually get together, tell each other their dilemma, and then point in one direction and scream, “Alia!," referring to Alia Bhatt. The paps run in that direction, allowing Shah Rukh and Amitabh to run towards their respective cars.

Previously, Shah Rukh and Amitabh have most famously featured in three blockbusters: Aditya Chopra's 2000 romantic film Mohabbatein, Karan Johar's 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Karan's 2006 romantic film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

While Shah Rukh will be next seen in Dunki, Amitabh is gearing up for the release of Ganpath.

