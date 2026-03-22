Shah Rukh Khan wishes love and light; fans say ‘meri Eid complete hogayi Ustaad’
Shah Rukh Khan posted his Eid wishes late on Saturday with a picture of himself doing a salaam. Here's how fans reacted.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram late on Saturday to wish fans on Eid. The actor posted a picture of himself doing a salaam and penned a sweet note for fans. His fans did not just flood the comment section with Eid Mubarak wishes; many also commented that their festival was made possible by his wishes.
Shah Rukh Khan wishes love and light on Eid
Shah Rukh posted a picture of himself in a green sherwani, paired with a black salwar, doing the traditional salaam. He captioned the post, “Here’s wishing you and your families a joyful, peaceful and blessed Eid. Love and light to one and all, may we get all that we pray for and more… Eid Mubarak!!”
The post drew a quick response online, with many commenting with heart emojis and Eid Mubarak wishes. One fan commented, “Meri eid complete hogyi Ustaad Khair Mubarak (My Eid is complete maestro, Khair Mubarak).” Another fan wrote, “We got our edi.” “Waiting for #King Khan,” wrote one, talking about his upcoming film. Numerous others also commented, calling him ‘King’.
Upcoming work
Shah Rukh last starred in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, and reprised his Pathaan role in a cameo in Tiger 3. The actor took a break after that, despite Pathaan and Jawan performing well at the box office, because he had done three films in a year.
He is now shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King. The film also reportedly features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and others in key roles, along with Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji. However, an official announcement of the cast is yet to be made.
King’s first look was released in November last year. Shah Rukh appeared in a dark, menacing avatar, with silver hair and a bloodied face. Holding a King of Hearts card in his hand, he flips it toward the camera and says, “Kitne khoon kiye ye yaad nahi. Ache log they ya bure kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon me ehsas dekha, ye unki aakhri saans hai. Aur main uski wajah. Hazaar jurm, 100 deshon me badnam, duniya ne diya, sirf ek hi naam. Darr nahi deh shat hoon.”
(I don’t remember how many I’ve killed. Were they good or bad? I never asked. I only saw the emotions in their eyes: that this was their last breath, and that I was the reason. A thousand crimes, notorious in a hundred countries, the world gave only one name. I am not just fear, I am chaos.)
King is backed by his Red Chillies Entertainment and is slated for release on December 24.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.