Shah Rukh Khan wishes love and light; fans say ‘meri Eid complete hogayi Ustaad’

Shah Rukh posted a picture of himself in a green sherwani, paired with a black salwar, doing the traditional salaam. He captioned the post, “Here’s wishing you and your families a joyful, peaceful and blessed Eid. Love and light to one and all, may we get all that we pray for and more… Eid Mubarak!!”

Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram late on Saturday to wish fans on Eid. The actor posted a picture of himself doing a salaam and penned a sweet note for fans. His fans did not just flood the comment section with Eid Mubarak wishes; many also commented that their festival was made possible by his wishes.

The post drew a quick response online, with many commenting with heart emojis and Eid Mubarak wishes. One fan commented, “Meri eid complete hogyi Ustaad Khair Mubarak (My Eid is complete maestro, Khair Mubarak).” Another fan wrote, “We got our edi.” “Waiting for #King Khan,” wrote one, talking about his upcoming film. Numerous others also commented, calling him ‘King’.

Upcoming work Shah Rukh last starred in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, and reprised his Pathaan role in a cameo in Tiger 3. The actor took a break after that, despite Pathaan and Jawan performing well at the box office, because he had done three films in a year.

He is now shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King. The film also reportedly features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and others in key roles, along with Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji. However, an official announcement of the cast is yet to be made.

King’s first look was released in November last year. Shah Rukh appeared in a dark, menacing avatar, with silver hair and a bloodied face. Holding a King of Hearts card in his hand, he flips it toward the camera and says, “Kitne khoon kiye ye yaad nahi. Ache log they ya bure kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon me ehsas dekha, ye unki aakhri saans hai. Aur main uski wajah. Hazaar jurm, 100 deshon me badnam, duniya ne diya, sirf ek hi naam. Darr nahi deh shat hoon.”

(I don’t remember how many I’ve killed. Were they good or bad? I never asked. I only saw the emotions in their eyes: that this was their last breath, and that I was the reason. A thousand crimes, notorious in a hundred countries, the world gave only one name. I am not just fear, I am chaos.)

King is backed by his Red Chillies Entertainment and is slated for release on December 24.