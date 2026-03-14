Farah Khan says underworld pressured Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan in 90s; recalls threat to Karan Johar

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan recently opened up about the darker side of Bollywood during the 1990s while speaking on a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia. During the conversation, she spoke about the influence of the underworld on the film industry at the time and recalled a frightening incident linked to the premiere of Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Farah Khan revealed Bollywood's dark past in the 1990s, including underworld threats to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Farah on Hindi film industry and the underworld Reflecting on the evolution of Hindi cinema, Farah said that the 1980s was a particularly weak phase for Bollywood. She revealed that when she was in college, many people in her circle preferred watching Hollywood films instead of Hindi movies because of the quality of films being made at the time. According to her, the decade represented one of the lowest points for mainstream Hindi cinema.

Speaking about the changes that followed in the 1990s, Farah said the industry also had to deal with the growing influence of the underworld. She recalled a shocking incident from the early days of her career when film producer Mukesh Duggal was shot. Farah said she remembers being on a film set around 1993 or 1994 when news of the incident spread, highlighting how dangerous the environment around the industry had become during that time.

Farah on Khans being pressurised by the underworld During the podcast, Ranveer asked whether Bollywood’s biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, were also pressurised by the underworld in the 1990s. Farah confirmed that such pressure did exist.

When Ranveer asked her if the three Khans were pressurised by the underworld, Farah said, “Yes.” When further questioned about Shah Rukh receiving a call, she said, “ThatI don't know. But, I know that during Duplicate or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai premiere, Karan had got a underworld threat, and it was very scary. Everyone was discussing whether the premiere should be cancelled or we should go ahead with it.”

About Farah's YouTube journey Currently, Farah has found massive success on YouTube with her cooking vlog series featuring her long-time cook Dilip. She launched the channel in April 2024, and it quickly went viral thanks to the duo’s humorous banter, simple recipes and candid celebrity interactions. The channel has grown to nearly 3 million subscribers, while Farah also has around 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

In the videos, Farah and Dilip often visit the homes of Bollywood personalities or invite them into her kitchen, where they cook, chat and share behind-the-scenes stories from the industry. The vlog has featured several well-known names, including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Malaika Arora, Chunky Panday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Dhanashree Verma, comedian Munawar Faruqui, and actor Shruti Haasan, among others. The show’s popularity has also turned Dilip into a fan favourite, with viewers enjoying the light-hearted chemistry between him and Farah as they cook dishes ranging from butter chicken to street-style snacks.