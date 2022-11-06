Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor welcome Ranbir, Alia's baby: 'Our life has forever changed'

Alia Bhatt gave birth to a daughter on November 6. She was joined by actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor in the hospital as she arrived for her delivery. The actor shared the new of her baby’s arrival via an Instagram post on Sunday. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor also shared the baby announcement on Instagram along with touching notes for their granddaughter as they called her a ‘blessing’. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, and Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, shared posts on Instagram as they welcomed their niece. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor share the sweetest baby announcement on Instagram

Soni Razdan shared Alia and Ranbir’s note announcing their daughter’s birth on Instagram as she welcomed her first grandchild. The actor wrote, “Oh happy day! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over.” Her friend, entrepreneur Anu Ranjan, commented on the post, “Babe… crying with happiness… sweet blessings to the little one, Alia, Ranbir and the entire family.”

Soni Razdan shared a post announcing ALia Bhatt and Ranbir's Kapoor's baby news.

Neetu Kapoor, too, took to Instagram to share Ranbir and Alia’s baby announcement. In her caption, she wrote, “Blessings.” The actor added a heart and praying hands emoji to her caption. Actor Sanjay Kapoor commented on her post, “Mubarak ho (congratulations).” His wife and reality TV star Maheep Kapoor commented, “Congratulations.” Actor Neelam Kothari also wrote, “Congratulations, Neetu.” Actor Anupam Kher wrote, “Congratulations!!”

Sharing her excitement, Shaheen Bhatt shared the baby announcement via an Instagram post, and wrote, “I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed.” She added a heart emoji to her caption. Riddhima took to Instagram Stories and shared a throwback picture of ‘proud parents’ Ranbir and Alia. She wrote, “Ooooooofffff! Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl… bua (aunt Riddhima) loves her already.”

Alia Bhatt had earlier shared a picture of a lion and lioness with their cub, along with the text, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed parents.” Signing off, Alia wrote her and Ranbir’s name alongside, “Love love love.”

Alia had arrived at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday morning; she gave birth to a baby girl hours later. Ranbir, Neetu and Soni were also spotted arriving at the hospital ahead of Alia’s delivery. The couple had married in April this year in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence Vastu, and in June, Alia had announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post. They were last seen together in the box office hit Brahmastra, which was released on September 9. The Ayan Mukerji film marked Alia and Ranbir’s first movie together.

