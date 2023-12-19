Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput buy new Mercedes Maybach worth 3.5 cr. See pic

Shahid Kapoor has bought a brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 worth ₹3.5 crore. On Tuesday, the official page of Mercedes Maybach India shared a picture of Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput on Instagram, where the couple were seen receiving the keys of their new car. (Also read: Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor get upset as paparazzi try to click their kids' pics: 'Baccho ke sath mat karo') Shahid Kapoor with his brand new Mercedes.

Shahid buys new Mercedes Maybach

In the picture, Shahid was seen standing with wife Mira Rajput, holding a big basket with the keys of the new car. Shahid looked handsome in his informal look- pairing a white tee with trousers. Mira, on the other hand, opted for a grey tee which had a black heart design, and pink trousers. She kept her hair untied.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

The official page of Mercedes Maybach India shared the picture on their Instagram account. The caption read, "The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 joins @shahidkapoor's garage, not just as a magnificent addition, but as a reflection of his evolving luxury story. Where the S580 whispered elegance, the GLS 600 roars opulence. We take immense pride that Shahid chose Auto Hangar for this prestigious addition, a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence in every drive. Here's to the fusion of power, prestige, and Auto Hangar's legacy of luxury."

Several stars from Bollywood own cars from the same brand. Apart from Shahid, the other names include his Padmavaat co-star Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor.

Upcoming projects

Shahid was seen in the web series Farzi, and the film Bloody Daddy this year. Shahid will be seen in Deva, which will be out in theatres on October 11, 2024. It also stars Pooja Hegde. According to the makers, Deva follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. He also has an untitled film with Kriti Sanon. It will hit theatres on February 9, 2024. The first look of the film showed the two actors sitting face-to-face on a bike on a beach.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place