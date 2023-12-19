Animal box office collection day 18: Ranbir Kapoor film records lowest on 3rd Monday, drops to 5.5 crore

Animal box office collection: The Ranbir Kapoor film ranked among the biggest Indian grossers this year. However, the film has now slowed down in pace as it entered its third week of release. It recorded its lowest single day collection of ₹5.5 crore on its third Monday, as per early estimates indicated in a report on Sacnilk.com. It stands at net India collection of ₹ 517.94 crore. Also read: Bobby Deol confesses he initially felt disgusted playing Abrar in Animal Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Singh in Animal.

Animal collection

As per the report, Animal registered 12.18 percent occupancy for Hindi shows and 17.96 percent for Telugu shows on Monday. At the worldwide box office, the film has collected ₹835.9 crore gross in 17 days. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film still has a few more days to perform before two big films: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar hit theatres this weekend.

More about Animal

Animal also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Animal has drawn criticism from a section of social media users for its misogynistic and graphically violent narrative. But this seems to have had no impact on the film's business at the box office. Animal is a crime drama set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between a father and a son.

Sunny Deol on Bobby Deol's Animal act

Though the movie received polarising reviews, Bobby's performance as Abrar Haque, the archenemy of Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh, has been lauded by both critics and fans. Commenting on Bobby's performance and the film, Sunny Deol recently told PTI, "I'm so happy, I'm really very happy for Bobby. I've seen Animal, I liked it, it is nice. There are certain things that I did not like, which I don't like in many films including my own. But that's as a person. I have the right to like or not like, but in totality, it is a nice film. The music is very good and that goes hand in glove with the sequences. Bobby is Bobby, he is always Bobby, but now he is Lord Bobby.”

