Shahid Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wish for wife Mira Rajput, calls her ‘magic.’ See pics

Mira Rajput is celebrating her birthday on September 7. Her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a heartwarming birthday post. Sharing pictures seemingly taken on vacation and at their residence, Shahid penned a sweet post for the actor. (Also read: Inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's son Zain's birthday celebration with Pokémon theme party decoration. See pics) Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015.

‘This birthday girl is all mine’

The first picture seemingly clicked by Shahid had Mira smiling at the camera in a red dress. The next picture was a selfie which featured both Shahid and Mira smiling goofily. Another picture had Mira with her parents from a recent vacation. A picture saw the two smiling at each other, taken recently at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception.

In the caption, Shahid wrote: “She is magic. She is beautiful inside out. She is strong , she is loving and her smile lights up my heart. This birthday girl is all mine and I can’t believe my luck. Happy birthday you beautiful thing. May god bless you always and forever my love.”

More details

Shahid and Mira recently celebrated their son Zain Kapoor's sixth birthday. The super cute birthday party featured Pokémon and Pikachu themed balloons. “Twinkling eyes and laughter laced with mischief. Happy Birthday to my darling Zain. The only one who's got me dancing to his tunes, with a heart full of love and pockets full of masti (fun). Shine bright and dream big my baby. Love you infinity,” she wrote in the caption.

Mira and Shahid married at an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi in July 2015. She gave birth to their daughter Misha Kapoor in August 2016 and their son Zain in September 2018.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024). He will be seen next in a film titled Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and co-starring Pooja Hegde and Kubbra Sait.