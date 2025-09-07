Shahid Kapoor kisses wife Mira Rajput, has the sweetest wish on her birthday: ‘I am lucky to have you’

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, is celebrating her birthday on Sunday (September 7). To make it extra special, Shahid took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures of her and penned a sweet note to wish her. Shahid said that he is ‘lucky’ to have her for the rest of his life. (Also read: Mira Rajput shares rare pic of son Zain as he clocks his 7th birthday: ‘You make every day, a noisy seventh heaven’) Shahid Kapoor posted a series of pictures of wife Mira Rajput on her birthday.

Shahid's romantic post for Mira

In one of the pictures, which seemed to have been taken during their vacation, Mira was seen wearing an oversized pink shirt and sitting in a huge field. In another picture, Mira was seen looking directly at the camera, sitting at the dinner table. In a second selfie, Shahid planted a kiss on Mira's cheek as the two stood by the scenic riverside.

In the caption, Shahid wrote, “Happy birthday my love. You complete me. God wrapped you up in a little bundle of joy and saved you for me. And I am lucky to have you for the rest of my life. Be happy be healthy express yourself every chance you get …. In every way you like ….. may your radiance fill everything you touch.”

About their relationship

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. They welcomed their firstborn, daughter Misha, in 2016 and their son Zain in 2018. The couple recently went on a trip to London, where Shahid played cricket at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

Shahid was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews's Deva, a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film, Mumbai Police. He recently wrapped up his next project with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. The yet-to-be-titled project also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary, and Disha Patani, among others.