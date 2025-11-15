Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani mourn Kamini Kaushal's death and pen heartfelt tributes: ‘Rest in light’

Veteran Bollywood actor Kamini Kaushal died at the age of 98 on Thursday night, and a close friend of the family confirmed the news. Soon after this, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who worked with her in Kabir Singh, penned heartfelt tributes mourning the actor’s death on social media. Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani mourn the demise of Kamini Kaushal.

Bollywood actors pay tributes to Kamini Kaushal

On Friday, Kiara took to Instagram and, sharing a picture of Kamini Kaushal, wrote, "It was an honour to work with you. Your grace, humility and talent inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Kamini Kaushal Ji."

Kiara Advani pays tribute to Kamini Kaushal.

Shahid also reacted to the death of his on-screen grandmother in Kabir Singh, Kamini Kaushal, and wrote, "Rest in light ma'am." Kareena also shared a picture of Kamini on Instagram and added a red heart, rainbow and folded hands emoji to pay her tribute to the veteran actor.

Kareena Kapoor's post for late veteran actor Kamini Kaushal.

Shahid Kapoor mourns the death of Kamini Kaushal.

About Kamini Kaushal and her death

Kamini was a popular Indian actor who started her career with Chetan Anand's film Neecha Nagar in 1946, which went on to win the Palme d'Or (Golden Palm) at the Cannes Film Festival. With hits like Aag, Shaheed, Nadiya Ke Paar and Ziddi, she became one of the highest-paid actresses of the late 1940s.

She went on to work alongside Bollywood superstars like Raaj Kumar, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar and others. In her career spanning over seven decades, she was part of several films including Do Raaste, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Heer Raanjha, Beti, Waaris, Chennai Express, Kabir Singh and more. She was last seen in Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chadha, in a cameo role.

On Friday, Sajan Narain, a close associate of the family, told PTI, “She died at her Mumbai home late on Thursday night. She would have turned 99 in February.” The cause of her death remains unknown. The veteran actor is survived by her sons, Shravan, Vidur and Rahul Sood, who are yet to release any official statement.