Fans praise Shahid Kapoor's ‘maturity’ as Hardik Pandya and others crash his photo session at Ambani bash

The Mukesh Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi bash on Tuesday turned out to be a star-studded affair with not just Bollywood celebrities but several cricketers too in attendance. At one moment, Shahid Kapoor was posing for the paparazzi but was photobombed by the Pandya brothers who unknowingly stood behind him to pose at the same time. Also read: Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi bash: SRK, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai and more stars flock to Antilia in their best outfits

Shahid photobombed by Pandya brothers

Shahid Kapoor posing at Mukesh Ambani bash (left) and greeting the Pandyas at the party (right).

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video from the night and fans couldn't stop praising Shahid for handling the situation with maturity. Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan realised their mistake when Shahid turned back after posing. They all laughed over it and greeted each other with a handshake.

Fans react to Shahid-Pandyas video on Instagram

Praising Shahid, a fan wrote, “How sweet he is #shahidkapoor.” Another wrote, "Shahid is so decent and we'll mannered." Glad they all handled an awkward moment very maturely," read a comment. A fan also wrote for Shahid, “Most handsome hunk as he look in his early days.” Another said, “Shahid Anil Kapoor 2.0 banega ..jb ye dada Nana bn jayega tb b aise hi dikhega (Shahid is like Anil Kapoor's second version, he will look the same even after becoming a grandfather).”

An Instagram user who didn't look happy with how the cricketers photobombed Shahid, wrote in the comments section, “Ye log apne me man mast Magan ho kar agaye photo khichane ... Dhyan v nhi diya ki Shahid Kapoor pehle se hai waha pe (these people are so busy getting themselves clicked, they didn't even notice Shahid was already there).”

The Ganesh Chaturthi bash at Antilia also had cricketer KL Rahul and wife Athiya Shetty and Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali, daughter Sara and son Arjun Tendulkar in attendance. Among the Bollywood celebrities were Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with Suhana Khan and Abram Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha and Nayanthara with husband Vignesh Shivan.

