Shahid Kapoor’s Ashwatthama put on hold as budget bloats to over 500 crore: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Nov 15, 2024 07:45 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor’s Ashwatthama is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment along with Amazon Studios. The budget is said to be over ₹500 crore.

Shahid Kapoor's highly anticipated mythological film, Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, has hit a roadblock. The film, which aimed to bring the epic tale of the legendary warrior Ashwatthama to the screen, has been put on hold due to budget constraints. Also read: Shahid Kapoor's Deva postponed; actor announces new release date with poster, unveils his cop look

Shahid Kapoor announced the film back in March.
Shahid Kapoor announced the film back in March.

Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues put on backburner

Shahid was set to essay the titular role in this ambitious project. According to Mid-Day, the project has been put on hold due to budget constraints and logistical challenges. The mythological action film was announced in March. The film is being helmed by Kannada filmmaker Sachin B Ravi. It was designed to be one of Amazon Prime Video’s most ambitious productions from India.

Ashwatthama is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment along with Amazon Studios. The budget is said to be over 500 crore.

“The project’s scale was enormous. The idea was to create something that could rival international fantasy-action films. Ashwatthama was supposed to be shot across multiple countries. But as we began working out the logistics and coordinating shoots across international locations, it became clear that staying within budget would be a serious challenge. Pooja Entertainment’s debt became another big factor,” said an insider from the production team.

Shahid had already started the physical training for the film. It was reported that the film will be set in the present day, with the narrative blending in mythological themes inspired by the legendary warrior, Ashwatthama, from the Mahabharata.

“Given the current state of the market, studios are being cautious about green-lighting mega-budget films. A project like Ashwatthama comes with a lot of risk,” added the source.

On the work front

When it comes to the professional front, Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which also featured Kriti Sanon and Dimple Kapadia. Next, he will be seen in Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and co-starring Pooja Hegde and Kubbra Sait. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release in October this year, will now hit the theatres next year on February 14. According to the makers, Deva follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

