Shahid Kapoor says Bollywood is not making enough good films, calls out ‘manufactured’ marketing in cinema

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to entertain fans with his upcoming film, O Romeo. The actor is currently busy promoting the movie and, in a recent podcast with Prakhar Gupta on his YouTube channel, Shahid spoke about Bollywood not creating enough good films and how manufactured marketing is hampering cinema. Shahid Kapoor talks about manufactured marketing in film industry. (Instagram/Shahid Kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor on manufactured marketing in Bollywood Shahid discussed how an artist seeking an authentic reaction from the audience does not really align with manufactured marketing. He stated that he has never believed in artificial PR cycles and added that while marketing is necessary for everyone, one has to consider how much of it is right and how much is wrong. He said, “People don’t understand, but it’s a miracle of life — that a room full of people is actually clapping, whistling and acknowledging you, giving you status above their own. It’s a very beautiful thing. That’s why art is special. But when that purity starts to be disrupted, and something manufactured comes into it, it no longer feels the same.”

The actor further spoke about the audience’s shrinking attention span when it comes to watching longer formats, compared to earlier. He said, “See, the candle is burning from both ends. The audience is losing patience; their minds can’t focus. They need stimulation, they need breaks, because it’s a dopamine hit. The creators are doing the same to themselves, so when they try to focus and work, their ability to create is compromised. It’s not that the audience doesn’t want to watch films; it’s also that we are not making as many good films as we should. So it’s a two-way process.”