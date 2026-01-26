Shahid Kapoor shares cute pic with son Zain as they enjoy their first solo boys trip: ‘Etched in my memory forever’
Shahid Kapoor shared a sweet moment with his son Zain Kapoor as they went on their first ever solo boys trip and fans can't stop gushing about it.
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently shared a rare glimpse into his personal life, offering a heartfelt moment that celebrates the quiet joys of fatherhood. The actor took to social media to share an emotional memory with his son, Zain Kapoor, which clearly holds special meaning for him.
Shahid Kapoor with his son Zain Kapoor
On Sunday, Shahid shared a picture on Instagram from his first solo boys’ trip with his son Zain. In the photograph, Shahid is seen holding his son’s hand, capturing a tender moment between father and son. Alongside the picture, he wrote a note that read, “Some things are too special to even try to explain. They speak for themselves… it’s a privilege to be a father. Our first solo all-boys trip. Etched in my memory forever.”
Fans were clearly touched by the father–son bond. One of the comments read, “This is so cute.” Another wrote, “So precious.” Another fan commented, “Cutest,” while one more added, “Shahid is such a loving father.”
Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015 in an arranged marriage. While Shahid took a liking to her from their first meeting, Mira took around six months to say yes to the marriage. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Misha, in 2016 and their son Zain in 2018.
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Shahid spoke about his children, Zain and Misha, growing up in the spotlight. He said, “I want them to stay as close to normalcy as they can… but beyond a point, it is what it is. As they grow older, they will become more aware, but we don’t do anything to bring it up. If any questions come up, we try to answer them in the best way that we can as parents; that’s it. It is what it is.”
Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film
Shahid is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, O Romeo. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also stars Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles, along with Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 13, 2026.
