Mira Rajput's daughter Misha Kapoor, son Zain Kapoor look all grown up in cute new beach photos from Goa holiday

Mira Rajput, daughter Misha Kapoor, and son Zain Kapoor stepped out for a beach day in Goa along with their extended family. On Saturday, Mira took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their outing. Misha and Zain were seen playing on the beach with their cousins in one of the holiday pictures Mira posted. While Misha had her back towards the camera, Zain appeared to be playing with a toy in the candid photo that was taken from a distance. Also read: Mira Rajput gives glimpse of lavish duplex in new pics of daughter Misha Kapoor dancing with grandma Neliima Azeem

In another photo she posted, the grownups wore matching black sunglasses and smiled for the camera. Shahid Kapoor, who has been busy promoting his upcoming series Farzi, was missing in the photo that also featured Mira's sister Priya, and their cousins. With the photos, Mira wrote in her caption, "You can count on us like 1-2-3-4-5-6…" Along with a bunch of emojis, Mira added the hashtags 'famjam', 'this is us' and 'hum saath saath hain (we are all together)' to her caption. A comment on her post read, "Family trips are always fun." Many others dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section of Mira's post.

Mira Rajput shared pictures from her Goa trip on Instagram Stories.

Mira has been documenting her recent Goa trip on Instagram Stories. Sharing a solo selfie from the beach, Mira wrote, "Back to the beach." She also posted some sunny group photos with her family in Goa. Mira Rajput, who is a wellness, decor and fashion enthusiast and often shares her tips and tricks with her social media followers, was also in Goa a few weeks ago with Shahid and their children. In her Instagram post, Mira had included photos of herself from 'the most serene' vacation, where she gorged on a traditional Konkan thali, drank coconut water at a farm, went trekking, jumped into a swimming pool, and much more.

Shahid and Mira married in July, 2015. Their daughter Misha Kapoor was born in August 2016. Shahid and Mira welcomed their son Zain in 2018. Shahid was last seen in the film Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. His next project is Raj and DK's web series Farzi, with which Shahid will make his OTT debut. Farzi will premiere on Prime Video on February 10.

