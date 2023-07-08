Shahid Kapoor says he was ‘destroyed’ when pictures of his kiss with Kareena Kapoor leaked in media

Shahid and Kareena dated for a few years in early 2000s. They even starred in films like Fida, Chup Chup Ke, 36 China Town, Milenge Milenge and the hugely popular Jab We Met. The two split in 2006 and Kareena later dated and married Saif Ali Khan. Shahid had an arranged marriage with Mira Rajput.

'I was destroyed'

Now, in an interview with Mid-Day, Shahid spoke about how the leak affected him. “I was destroyed at that time. I was a 24-year-old kid and I felt like my privacy had been invaded and I could not do anything to protect (myself). So I was a mess wondering ‘what’s happened, what's going on?' Of course it affects you a lot and at that age specially. You don't even know your own feelings and you're figuring out how to be with a girl and you're dating. You're both actors, in different places and then this happens.”

The interviewer explained how three 'kids' came to their office with the clip from the club and were given ₹500 for it. Shahid laughed with him as they discussed how the interviewer himself must have given them the money.

'Focus on other 24-year-olds'

Shahid also spoke about how things have changed now. “Now you are 100% aware that it's gonna happen. At that time, you were caught off guard by it. It's an informed devil as compared to an uninformed devil kind of a scenario. Also, ab toh meri shadi ho gai, bacche ho gae (I am married with kids now). Nobody is interested in those things about me now. Now, you have other 24 year olds to focus on,” he said.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video series Farzi and Jio Cinema's Bloody Daddy.

