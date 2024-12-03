Shahid Kapoor says men like Kabir Singh exist and girls fall in love with them: 'I would not accept a guy like that'

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh had released in 2019. The film became one of the biggest hits of the year, with a collection of over ₹250 crore at the box office. The film and its lead character continue to be in discussion even now. In a new interview with Faye D'Souza, Shahid opened up on the debate of playing a character like that and said that even though he would not ‘accept’ a lot of things he did the film, characters like him exist in real life. (Also read: 'I went like a beggar to everybody after Kabir Singh': Shahid Kapoor on approaching those who made ₹250 cr films) Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh.

What Shahid said about Kabir Singh

During the conversation, Shahid said: “It is not really about who I am. It is about who we all can be. Who we all choose to be. What we all want to be and your learning has to be from that and you cannot make films that are never addressing what is happening in life.”

He went on to add, “I don't think a lot of things that Kabir did was acceptable at all. I would not accept a guy like that. But do guys like that exist? Do girls like that fall in love with guys like that? Yes they do! So why can't we make a movie about it? You walk away, you decide what you like what you don't like. That's really upto you, as an audience.”

About Kabir Singh

In Kabir Singh, Shahid played an aggressive lover. Kiara Advani was cast opposite him in the film. The film had received polarising reviews. Its director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was criticised for perpetuating toxic masculinity. The film, however, was a huge box-office success.

Shahid was last seen in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, in which he is paired opposite Kriti Sanon. He will be seen next in Deva, which will release in theatres on January 31.