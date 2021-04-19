IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor teases Ishaan Khatter over Neliima Azeem's tantrum video, he replies, 'Senior, please control this legend'
Shahid Kapoor reacts to Ishaan Khatter's video of Neelima Azmee throwing a tantrum.
Shahid Kapoor reacts to Ishaan Khatter's video of Neelima Azmee throwing a tantrum.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor teases Ishaan Khatter over Neliima Azeem's tantrum video, he replies, 'Senior, please control this legend'

  • On Sunday, Ishaan Khatter shared a video of his mother, actor Neliima Azeem arguing with him after he hid her chocolates. Shahid Kapoor has now reacted.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 07:13 AM IST

After Ishaan Khatter gave a glimpse of lockdown life with his mother, actor Neliima Azeem, his brother, actor Shahid Kapoor has also reacted. On Sunday, Ishaan shared a video of Neliima throwing a fit over her chocolates being taken away. She was seen shouting at Ishaan and demanded that he handed over the chocolates.

Reacting to the video, Shahid commented, "Ohhhhhh the legend of mommy." Responding to the comment, Ishaan said, "Senior you please control this legend.. I’m hanging from the ceiling in fear." Earlier in the day, Shahid's wife Mira Rajput had also commented on the video. She couldn't help but laugh after watching the video. "Hahahaha WHO ARE YOU!" she said, before adding, "I WILL TELL SASHA." Ishaan had shared the video with the caption, "Instagram v Reality (lockdown edition) ft. mia madre @neliimaazeem (the big baby)."

Neelima, in a recent interview, opened up about her relationship with both her sons. "I seek out Shahid for these wonderful conversations on life we have and our sense of humour also tallies a lot, and he's cute and kind and sensitive so I feel wonderful and safe around him," she told Bollywood Bubble. "With Ishaan, I have this wonderful sense of companionship where we are similar in certain ways and we move in rhythm very well together, and I feel very comfortable with Ishaan," she added.

Also Read: Mira Rajput joins YouTuber Kusha Kapila to show battle between moms and their millennial kids. Watch

Although he has been spending the lockdown with his mother, Ishaan was busy with his upcoming movie Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the weeks before the lockdown. The trio had been sharing pictures and videos from their shoot.

Phone Bhoot is a horror-comedy, produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Gurmeet Singh. Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film was scheduled to release later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
neelima azeem shahid kapoor ishaan khatter + 1 more

Related Stories

Mira Rajput pokes fun at Shahid Kapoor with her recent Instagram post.
Mira Rajput pokes fun at Shahid Kapoor with her recent Instagram post.
bollywood

Mira introduces Shahid's alter ego 'ACP Shadyuman', Ishaan reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 08:20 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput poked fun at the actor with some inspiration from C.I.D. and Crime Patrol. Ishaan Khatter had some thoughts.
READ FULL STORY
Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azeem at Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s wedding.
Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azeem at Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s wedding.
bollywood

Neelima feels Shahid, Ishaan 'must have learnt' from her pitfalls, praises Mira

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 07:13 AM IST
  • Neelima Azeem, in a new interview, opened up about her relationship with her sons Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, and her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP