Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput reveals she almost had a miscarriage when she was pregnant with their daughter Misha

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is opening up about a difficult phase of her life, when she almost suffered from a miscarriage during her first pregnancy. Mira was talking to Prakhar Gupta on his podcast when she shared how she had dilated, when she was ‘only four months pregnant.’ Mira also revealed how Shahid was there for her during the period, and asked the doctor if she could take rest at their home. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput regrets comparing babies to puppies: ‘It’s about time I am forgiven for that’) Mira Rajput shares two kids with actor Shahid Kapoor.

What Mira said

In the interview, Mira said, “Not many people know this, but when I was pregnant with my daughter, it was my first pregnancy. And you are like, oh, I am 21-20, whatever… I am healthy, and I am like very fit and the prime of my life in terms of having kids. What is the worse can happen, and I almost miscarried when I was four months pregnant. Came back and had this sonography and the doctor tells me that lie down right now.” She added that the doctor said that she had dilated and could lose the baby any moment.

‘Shahid spoke to my doctor…’

She went on to add how she was hospitalised and kept under observation for the next couple of months. Mira said, “At the end of two and a half months, I wanted to get out from there, but couldn’t get off the bed, so Shahid spoke to my doctor and told him, ‘I will set up the home as a hospital, will put up the bed, and get everything, but let her be at home.’ He was seeing that it was taking a toll on me mentally. So, we did this, went back home, my whole family come to see me surprises me. They surprised me, and I was so overwhelmed that I started getting contractions.” The doctor then told her that she needs to get back to the hospital again.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed Misha in 2016. They named her Misha by combining their names Mira and Sasha. They became parents to son Zain in 2018. Both are currently studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.