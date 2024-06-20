Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput regrets comparing babies to puppies: ‘It’s about time I am forgiven for that’

Back in 2017, Mira Rajput caused a stir when she made a seemingly disparaging comment, comparing babies with puppies. Now, Mira, the entrepreneur wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has looked back at her views, saying she regrets making the statement to defend herself and her choices. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor: I am happy my kids don’t watch too many of my films) Mira Rajput shares two kids with actor Shahid Kapoor.

Mira received flak from all corners for her statement where she said that her daughter wasn’t a “puppy” and wondered why women would want to have children if they couldn’t spend time with them.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Mira reflected on the view, sharing that she found the remark “unfair”.

What did she say

Talking about her comment, she said, “While I was pushed in that corner for seeming very regressive, I think I probably acted out by saying things… I don’t think I agree with them right now. I think I have come a long way from that,” she said.

Mira admitted that she understands why her comments didn’t go down well, saying, “I can understand why it wasn’t taken well. I think I was in a vulnerable, emotional space. I think I was just trying to defend myself that my choices are also valid. I regret that and know that a lot of people were hurt by it.”

In fact, she looks at that controversy as a “turning point” in her life which shook her and made her realise the perils of living under the spotlight.

She shared that she is still receiving hate for those comments. However, she is grateful towards her husband Shahid for supporting her at that time, mentioning, “I think it’s about time I am forgiven for that because life comes full circle and you make mistakes and you learn from them”.

Her controversial remark

Back in 2017, Mira attended a Women’s Day event, where she said, “You know I can raise my daughter, I can be a good wife, I can set my house the way I like, not in terms of the way things should be but the way a home must be with its values and ideals. So, nothing will stop me after that but I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work. Why did I have her? She is not a puppy, you know. I want to be there for her as a mother, seeing her grow up has, cannot be quantified.” she added.

She got married to Shahid in 2015, following which Mira, a student of Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, has been under constant limelight. She shares two kids -- a daughter and a son -- with Shahid.