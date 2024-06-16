Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor's dad Pankaj Kapur on Father's Day 2024, shares cute pic with her 'momo companion'

Mira Rajput's Father's Day tributes

Highlighting their shared love for eating momo, she wrote along with it, “My momo companion. Love you dad.” Mira was in a purple outfit, while Pankaj wore a green T-shirt with a pair of dark shorts. He kept an arm around Mira as the two smiled big and posed, looking into the camera. Mira also shared a throwback photo with her father, Vikramaditya Rajput, from their Bhutan holiday.

Here's how Mira Rajput wished Pankaj Kapur and her dad on Father's Day 2024.

Mira Rajput's earlier posts with Pankaj Kapur

Mira often shares photos and videos with not only Pankaj but also her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, and their kids – daughter Misha and son Zain. In April 2024, Pankaj was seen in an Instagram Reels posted by his daughter-in-law. She wrote in her caption, "When it’s a full house!"

The video featured Pankaj with Mira as well as Shahid. It also had Pankaj's daughter Sanah Kapur and others. In 1988, Pankaj married Supriya, with whom he has a daughter, Sanah, and a son, Ruhaan. Shahid is Pankaj's son from his first marriage to actor Neliima Azeem.

In the past, Mira had also shared unseen picture with Pankaj on his birthday. He was seen with wife Supriya in one of the candid photos. Mira had shared throwback pictures with Pankaj on his birthday in 2023. Pankaj's daughter Sanah and Mayank Pahwa married in Mahabaleshwar in 2022. Mira also shared a bunch of family photos with Pankaj from the festivities.