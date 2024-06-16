 Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor's dad Pankaj Kapur on Father's Day 2024, shares cute pic with her 'momo companion' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor's dad Pankaj Kapur on Father's Day 2024, shares cute pic with her 'momo companion'

BySanya
Jun 16, 2024 01:14 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira not only shares a close bond with her own dad, but also Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur. Check out her Father's Day 2024 posts.

Mira Rajput took to Instagram Stories to share a photo with father-in-law Pankaj Kapur on Sunday. To celebrate Father's Day 2024, Mira, who recently launched her skincare brand, posed with the veteran actor in the happy photo taken on a beach. Also read: Mira Rajput shares candid family portrait with husband Shahid Kapoor, his father Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak. Watch

Mira Rajput poses with Pankaj Kapur in her Father's Day 2024 photo.
Mira Rajput poses with Pankaj Kapur in her Father's Day 2024 photo.

Mira Rajput's Father's Day tributes

Highlighting their shared love for eating momo, she wrote along with it, “My momo companion. Love you dad.” Mira was in a purple outfit, while Pankaj wore a green T-shirt with a pair of dark shorts. He kept an arm around Mira as the two smiled big and posed, looking into the camera. Mira also shared a throwback photo with her father, Vikramaditya Rajput, from their Bhutan holiday.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

 

Here's how Mira Rajput wished Pankaj Kapur and her dad on Father's Day 2024.
Here's how Mira Rajput wished Pankaj Kapur and her dad on Father's Day 2024.

Mira Rajput's earlier posts with Pankaj Kapur

Mira often shares photos and videos with not only Pankaj but also her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, and their kids – daughter Misha and son Zain. In April 2024, Pankaj was seen in an Instagram Reels posted by his daughter-in-law. She wrote in her caption, "When it’s a full house!"

The video featured Pankaj with Mira as well as Shahid. It also had Pankaj's daughter Sanah Kapur and others. In 1988, Pankaj married Supriya, with whom he has a daughter, Sanah, and a son, Ruhaan. Shahid is Pankaj's son from his first marriage to actor Neliima Azeem.

In the past, Mira had also shared unseen picture with Pankaj on his birthday. He was seen with wife Supriya in one of the candid photos. Mira had shared throwback pictures with Pankaj on his birthday in 2023. Pankaj's daughter Sanah and Mayank Pahwa married in Mahabaleshwar in 2022. Mira also shared a bunch of family photos with Pankaj from the festivities.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor's dad Pankaj Kapur on Father's Day 2024, shares cute pic with her 'momo companion'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On