Shakti Kapoor on worsening Covid-19 crisis: Death has come so close now

The devastation in the country with the growing number of Covid-19 cases amid the second wave has taken everyone in its grip, and actor Shakti Kapoor admits he finds it “heartbreaking” to even go on social media and watch news channels.

“The past one year has been so difficult. Death has come so close now. Pehle bolte the marne wala hai, marne wala hai aur ussme dus saal lag jaate the. Now, people are dropping like flies. What is death now? It’s so easy. I just heard that a friend’s brother went to the hospital in the morning and in the evening he was no more. It’s so unpredictable,” Kapoor shares.

Noting how the situation has gone out of control and beyond his comprehension, the 68-year-old — who has taken both his vaccination doses — says vaccinating the whole country is the only solution to curb this problem.

“My daughter Shraddha’s friend recently came over from Israel and she said that nobody in her country wear masks anymore. The government has vaccinated almost 85 to 90 per cent of the population. They’re leading a healthy life and roaming around freely. So, it’s not that our country can’t fight the virus. We can, once we all are vaccinated, even though I know that our population is huge,” he says.

The senior actor, however, acknowledges that there are a lot of hindrances and push backs that one can notice especially given the mindset of people.

“We have this attitude that, ‘Dekha jayega jo hoga’. That’s why the second phase is so deadly. On top of that what I hear is that the second wave is more intense, some also say it is air borne. So no one knows where this world is headed or when will this end,” Kapoor rues.

Citing how political rallies and the elections in some states have only made the situation worse, the actor opines that only if things like these were postponed, we could have possibly stopped the situation from going out of control.

“I felt very angry wondering why the elections are even happening. Why they were not postponed? I saw Mithun (Chakraborty) giving bhashan and maine usko bhi message kiya tha ki matt ja. He is my jaan. I love him; he’s like my older brother. I was worried about him. Then the melas…We need to be strict about all these things. If the governments fight among themselves, where will the people go?” he questions.