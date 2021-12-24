Shama Sikander on her Christmas plans in Dubai: I will celebrate it minus the whole show-sha

Christmas is a special time for actor Shama Sikander and her beau, James Milliron. The two also plan on making this year special by travelling to Dubai for the festivities.

“That is the only place that is open right now. We wanted to go to the US and celebrate with James’ family, but we were just there a while back and we didn’t go again now given the situation with Covid-19. We have a dog now so we didn’t want to leave it behind and go somewhere far , hence we decided on Dubai,” shares Sikander.

The actor says the meaning of Christmas for her has changed over the years. “As a child, I used to believe in these fairytales and in between I stopped and now again I want to believe in magic and fairytales and occasions like Christmas make me want to believe in them. It is a magical time of the year and if we don’t have festivals and magic to believe in then our life will get very boring,” says the actor.

Sikander says both she and Milliron may come from different cultural backgrounds but they love celebrating each other’s festivals with the same kind of fervour.

“We are both very open-minded when it comes to each other’s cultures and finding joy in that. I am very celebratory person. For me each day of my life is like a festival, including Christmas. I love the whole vibe of Christmas and I like to celebrate with my loved ones. But now I celebrate it with more awareness than before. For me the whole show-sha has gone away and we like to keep it simple,” she explains, adding that for both of them, it’s no longer about what they’re wearing or spending, but about “celebrating the spirit of Christmas which is spreading joy and happiness”.