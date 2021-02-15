Actor Shamita Shetty has said that while she is 'fed up' of being single, she will not make any rash decisions out of loneliness. In an interview, she said that she thinks love is 'oxygen' and that she is a die-hard romantic.

Shamita, who is the sister of actor Shilpa Shetty, made her film debut in 2000, with Mohabbatein. She was last seen in the Zee5 web series Black Widows, which also featured Mona Singh and Swastika Mukherjee.

In an interview with The Times of India, Shamita said, "I think my family is so fed up of seeing me single. They truly just want to see me happy with someone soon. And quite honestly, I’m fed up of being single too."

She continued, "When it comes to your partner, you have to choose the right person, knowing you can live with them for the rest of your life, learn from each other and grow in every way... spiritually, intellectually etc. I’m not someone who will make a decision in haste and let loneliness decide the wrong partner for me."

Also read: Shilpa Shetty confesses being insecure of sister Shamita Shetty: ‘She was fairer, I had dark complexion’

Shamita had said in a 2019 interview to Bollywood Life that she once dated a 'momma's boy'. She said, "Majority of men are momma's boys. A lot of them do believe that nobody can love them more than their mothers. Many of us must have had a man (or more than one) who's believed the same. I have too." She was also rumoured to be dating actor Harman Baweja once.

In 2017, she told DNA that her mother would pressure her into tying the knot, but that she wasn't entirely sold on the concept of marriage. She said, "People don’t respect each other and let go so easily, so till I find someone whom I really connect with, I won’t settle down. I don’t care when that happens — even if it’s at the age of 40 or 50. I don’t want to get someone in my life who is going to hamper my state of mind. I do believe there is someone out there for everyone. I don’t know what is taking him so long, he needs to find his way to me, it is about time. I do miss having a companion in life, and that’s what you want after a certain."

o

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON