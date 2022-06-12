Shanaya Kapoor shares her latest selfie, BFF Suhana Khan goes ‘wow’

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. While she is yet to wrap up the filming of her first project, she is making sure that all eyes are on her. She has shared a new picture of herself and it has earned her reactions from Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor among others. (Also read: Aryan Khan unites with BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda at Karan Johar’s bash, Janhvi Kapoor joins them)

In the picture, Shanaya is seen striking a confident pose in front of a mirror. She wore a brown dress with her hair untied as she captured the moment on her phone. Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “heart eyes for u” along with a series of emojis. She has also tagged her makeup artist and hairstylist on the post.

Reacting to Shanaya’s photo, fans are praising the debutante in the comment section. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana wrote, “Wow amazing.” Responding to Shanaya’s caption, Ananya added, “Same.” Shanaya’s cousin, Khushi commented, “Obsessed.” Apart from these, Maheep and Javed Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi have also shared their reaction in the comments.

Shanaya started her Bollywood career as an assistant director with her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor’s film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was released in 2020. Later, she made an appearance in Netflix's The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, starring Maheep, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari.

Shanaya will be next seen in her official debut film Bedhadak. Directed and written by Shashank Khaitan, the film also marks the actors Lakshya and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada’s entry into the mainstream Bollywood industry. It’s backed by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions. While the release date of the film has not been confirmed by the makers, reportedly it will hit the big screens next year.

