Sharib Hashmi's wife sold her jewellery while he struggled with auditions for three years

Sharib Hashmi has revealed that he had to go around giving auditions for three years before he could land an offer. It was his wife who came to the rescue and sold her jewellery to manage the finances of their household, Sharib has told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview. They even sold their house to make ends meet. (Also read: Sharib Hashmi on Opium getting nominated at the New York Film Fest) Sharib Hashmi's recent outings include Huma Qureshi's Tarla.

Sharib before acting jobs

Sharib got married in 2003, and it was in 2009 that he decided to quit his job as an in-house writer with MTV to try his luck with acting in films. He told the Hindi daily that he quit his job when he was rejected for a role in Dhobi Ghat, after first being told that he has been finalised for it. He decided that he will definitely act in films.

Sharib's struggle with auditions

“All I did after quitting my job, was to audition. I also had the responsibilities of my wife and our child. My savings started depleting and I began asking friends for loans. I don't think there was a single friend whom I had not approached for money. My wife supported me a lot during that period full of struggle. She sold her jewellery so we could provide for food in the house. We even sold our house to make our ends meet. I had begun to lose hope with time. There was a time when I was not sure what would I feed my family for the next meal,” Sharib said in the interview.

"That went on for three years and then I decided to take a job again. I started working with Sony TV and wrote scripts for the anchors for their shows. I worked in a short film titled Mehrooni and that is how I bagged my debut - Jab Tak Hai Jaan." Sharib then said that Shanoo Sharma watched the film and cast him for the Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma-Katrina Kaif-starrer 2012 film.

Sharib's career

From his debut with Shah Rukh, to his more popular Filmistaan to gaining nationwide fame as JK Talpade in The Family Man, Sharib Hashmi has made his place in the entertainment industry with his performances. Most recently, he was seen as the husband of Tarla Dalal in Huma Qureshi's biopic Tarla which had a digital premiere on ZEE5. He was also seen in a small role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

