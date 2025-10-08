Sharmila Tagore, 80, ditched her car and hitched bike rides from strangers to beat Delhi traffic, says Soha Ali Khan

Veteran Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore recently made her comeback to the big screen with the Bengali film Puratawn, and everyone was thrilled to see her return. In a recent podcast with Nayandeep Rakshit, Sharmila’s daughter and actor Soha Ali Khan revealed that her mother lives alone in Delhi and recalled an incident where she took help from strangers on the street to reach an event venue. Soha Ali Khan reveals her mother, Sharmila Tagore, lives alone in Delhi.

How Sharmila Tagore beat Delhi traffic

Soha shared that Sharmila prefers to stay in Delhi and is not yet ready to move back to Mumbai, despite Soha’s repeated requests. She also spoke about whether her mother plans to continue working in films after her comeback. Soha explained that Sharmila is currently indecisive. One moment, she says she won’t work anymore, and the next, she finds a script that excites her.

Recalling one of her mother’s recent adventures, Soha said, “She was going to a book launch and there was too much traffic, so she got out of her car, hailed a woman on a scooter, and asked her to drop her closer to the venue. Then she got off that scooter, stopped someone else on a bike, and hopped on to reach near the event. I was like, ‘Amma, you are 80, and this is Delhi!’”

Soha added that Sharmila told her, “‘That person dropped me halfway, and I walked the rest of the way to the book launch.’” Recently, Sharmila also joined Soha for her birthday celebration. The actor shared pictures spending time with her mother and sister before hosting a cosy pyjama party with her girl gang at her residence.

Sharmila Tagore’s recent work

Sharmila was diagnosed with lung cancer, but fortunately, it was detected at stage zero. As a result, she didn’t have to undergo chemotherapy, and the cancer was surgically removed. After recovering, Sharmila made her much-awaited return to Bengali cinema after 18 years with Suman Ghosh’s psychological drama Puratawn.

The film became the fifth highest-grossing Bengali film of the year, and her performance received widespread praise from critics. The veteran actor is yet to announce her next project.