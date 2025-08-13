‘Door closing on the voiceless’: Sharmila Tagore speaks out on Supreme Court's order to move Delhi-NCR stray dogs

The Supreme Court’s recent directive to move all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelter homes has sparked widespread backlash, with citizens and celebrities alike voicing concern over the decision. Among them is veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who made a rare public statement urging compassion and nuance in dealing with the issue. Sharmila Tagore spoke over the Supreme Court's directive on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, advocating for more nuanced and calibrated approach.(PTI)

In a video shared by Anish Gawande, National Spokesperson of the NCP, on X, Sharmila Tagore said, “Today, we are facing a crisis of conscience. The recent Supreme Court decision is like a door closing on the voiceless and defenceless of our society. I wish the safety and sanctity of life was at the heart of the judgement.”

Calling for a more balanced response, she added, “I wish a more nuanced and calibrated approach had been taken towards the systemic flaws that are at the root of the so-called dog menace. In silencing those who cannot protect themselves, we risk losing something essential within ourselves.”

She urged the government to reconsider the order, saying, “This need of experience over sympathy has caused tremendous harm. I hope and pray the Supreme Court will try and find a fine balance embedded in justice.”

CJI agreed to review court's order

Responding to the widespread criticism, Chief Justice Gavai agreed on 13 August, to review the Court’s order.

Reacting to this development, actor Randeep Hooda welcomed the reconsideration, tweeting: "So glad to hear that the Honourable CJI has agreed to look into the ruling about stray dogs in NCR. Passing a law and implementing a law should be, firstly, humane — and secondly, the infrastructure and sensitivity need to be taken care of."

He acknowledged the complexity of the issue:

"Are stray dogs our collective community humanitarian responsibility? Yes. Can they be a menace? Yes. I love animals — but will I be able to justify it to a family that has lost a loved one to rabies or serious injuries? No."

Randeep cautioned against mass impounding, saying it’s neither a viable nor humane solution. Instead, he advocated for long-term strategies like large-scale, cyclic neutering and the targeted relocation of aggressive packs. He also urged people to adopt.

Sharmila Tagore’s most recent film appearance was in the Bengali drama Puratawn, released in April. Directed by Suman Ghosh, the film marked her return to Bengali cinema after a 14-year hiatus. Randeep Hooda’s most recent film is Jaat, a high-octane action thriller released on 10 April, in which he plays the antagonist opposite Sunny Deol in the lead role