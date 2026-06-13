Sharvari posts BTS pics from Main Vaapas Aaunga set, thanks Imtiaz Ali, Vedang Raina: ‘A small love letter to the crew’

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga hit theaters on June 12. Following the release, on Saturday, actor Sharvari made it a point to celebrate more than just the famous faces on screen. Instead, she turned the spotlight on the hardworking off-screen crew who labored tirelessly behind the scenes to bring the project to life. Set against the heavy, emotional backdrop of the 1947 Partition, the film features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vedang Raina.

A tribute to the people behind the camera

Sharvari honours behind-the-scenes team of Main Vaapas Aaunga.

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Sharvari took to Instagram to share a candid carousel of behind-the-scenes photographs featuring director Imtiaz Ali, her co-star Vedang Raina, and several crew members. She kept the caption simple and heartfelt, writing, “People of Main Vaapas Aaunga.”

In a touching note, the actor shone a spotlight on the massive, often invisible effort required to make a movie. “A film might only show a handful of faces on screen but it is held up by the passion, patience, talent, and sheer hard work of so many people standing just out of frame,” she wrote.

Describing the photos as ‘a small love letter’ to the crew, she credited them for bringing the film to life. “Every location we shot at. Every scene you felt in your chest. Every emotion that landed — it all exists because an entire team showed up every single day, gave everything they had, and never stopped believing in this story,” she added, thanking them for pushing through long schedules and tough filming days.

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{{^usCountry}} Recognizing that a single social media post could never feature everyone behind the camera, she noted, “I couldn't photograph every single person. So consider this my love sent out to each one of you who isn't in these pictures. You know who you are.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recognizing that a single social media post could never feature everyone behind the camera, she noted, “I couldn't photograph every single person. So consider this my love sent out to each one of you who isn't in these pictures. You know who you are.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sharvari ended her message by expressing her deep gratitude to the fans who have championed the movie since its theatrical release, concluding, “And to everyone who has watched, shared, supported, and embraced Main Vaapas Aaunga — thank you. Truly.”

A film close to Sharvari’s heart

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga centers on a 95-year-old man who suffers a sudden stroke while frantically attempting to travel to Pakistan. As the elderly man drifts between consciousness and fragmented memories, his grandson steps in to piece together scattered recollections of a life lived before the Partition. Through this intergenerational journey, the grandson faces the painful reality of a dying man unable to find closure in his final days.

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