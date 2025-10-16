Shatrughan Sinha calls Hema Malini ‘gorgeous’ in adorable birthday wish, shares their best pics together

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has shared a sweet birthday post for friend and Bollywood colleague, Hema Malini. He shared a bunch of photos of them together and posted a sweet message. Shatrughan Sinha has shared a special birthday post for Hema Malini.

A birthday wish from Shatrughan Sinha

Sharing four photos of them together, clicked over the years, he tweeted, “Warm & loving birthday wishes for a very dear family friend, gorgeous actress, exceptional danseuse, our @dreamgirlhema.”

The photos include them posing in front of the Parliament, chit-chatting at a party, and getting clicked together at an event. While Shatrughan is a member of TMC, Hema is a member of the BJP. They were both once affiliated to the BJP.

Fans of the actors loved the pictures and wished Hema on her birthday as well. Hema Malini and Shatrughan Sinha co-starred in several films including Dost, Sharafat Chhod Di Maine, Ramkali, Ameer Aadmi Gareeb Aadmi, Takkar, and Sone Ke Haath, spanning action, drama, and romance genres.

Shatrughan Sinha's post for Hema Malini.

About Hema Malini

Hema Malini turned 77 on October 16. She has worked in Hindi hits such as Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Dream Girl, Johnny Mera Naam, Kranti, Baghban, Satte Pe Satta, and The Burning Train.

She is married to Dharmendra and has two daughters with him, Esha and Ahana. Hema Malini joined the BJP in 2004. She became a Rajya Sabha member and was later elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Mathura in 2014 and 2019.

She was last seen on screen in Shimla Mirchi (2020). When asked recently about returning to films, Hema candidly told paparazzi: “Aajkal jo picture banate hain usme main fit nahi hoti hoon! Mera fit hone jaisa banana padega… alag se” (The kind of films made today don’t suit me. Films would have to be made differently for me to fit in).