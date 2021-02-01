Shatrughan Sinha isn't pleased about film industry being ignored in Union Budget 2021
- Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has said that the Centre hasn't 'bothered' about the film industry, which is struggling to revive itself after Covid-19-induced shutdowns.
Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has lamented about the 2021 Union Budget, announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. Calling it a 'smart budget', he said that it all but ignores the film industry.
In an interview, Shatrughan said that the Centre hasn't 'bothered' about the entertainment industry.
He told Pinkvilla, "Film industry thap padi thi (The film industry had been shut down). But they have not bothered about them. The Centre has allowed theatres 100% occupancy but there is already a clash with the state that will decide on the occupancy, and just in case they allow only 50%, and God forbid if cases rise, then it will be like nahayenge kya aur nichodenge kya (we'll neither be here nor there).
Also read: Shatrughan Sinha reveals why Rajesh Khanna was ‘very upset’ with him: ‘He passed away before I could apologise’
Over the weekend, the government allowed cinema halls to operate with 100% capacity and issued a new set of SOPs (stand operating procedures) to be followed in line with the Covid-19 protocols. “Audiences may be encouraged to avoid movement during the intermission. Longer intermissions may be used to allow the audience seated in different rows of the auditorium to move in a staggered manner,” the I&B ministry’s statement said.
While filming has resumed in large part, theatrical exhibition remains a less-than-profitable option for film producers. The handful of films that have released in theatres -- with the exception of Master -- have mostly underperformed.
This year, the budget was aimed at boosting the economy which is reeling under the devastating impact of the coronavirus lockdown. "This budget provided every opportunity for the economy to capture the pace it needs for sustainable growth," said the finance minister.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shatrughan Sinha isn't pleased about film industry being ignored in Union Budget
- Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has said that the Centre hasn't 'bothered' about the film industry, which is struggling to revive itself after Covid-19-induced shutdowns.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mithila Palkar: Just because I work on digital doesn’t mean I don’t like to be seen on the 70mm screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muzamil Ibrahim: I feel everybody is getting intolerant about everything these days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena breaks out her trademark pout in latest 'kaftan series' post, see here
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, has shared new Instagram pictures, posing in her favourite outfit, the kaftan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda drops adorable throwback pic with 'partner since 2000', Agastya
- Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, set sibling goals in this throwback picture, taken by Abhishek Bachchan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor struggles to fit into dress as her team tries to help, see photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea spotted at old gym she used to go to with Sushant, Showik shows thumbs-up
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik, were spotted at the same gym she used to go to with her late boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone steps into February with a bright smile. See new pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s families shower love on baby Vamika. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut reveals why she 'compromises on self-respect' and uses Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra blesses baby Vamika, pours love on Anushka-Virat's picture
- Priyanka Chopra led Bollywood in blessing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter, whose name -- Vamika -- they revealed on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta: Instead of my film being stuck in a can, I would be happy to see it release online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans spot young Hrithik Roshan in Tusshar's throwback birthday post for mom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya kisses diet goodbye on cheat day, gives a glimpse of 'pieces of my heart'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jackie Shroff's daughter says people take advantage of his biggest weakness
- Revealing her father's biggest weakness, Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna, has said that she 'can't stand it' when people take advantage of him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox