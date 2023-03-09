She was 15, I was 21, kahenge child molestor: Govinda recalls he was scared about dating wife Sunita because of her age

In a recent interview, Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja spoke about their first meeting, and how their relationship began. They said it was Sunita, who had made the first move after she was thrown a challenge to impress Govinda by her relative, who was also related to the actor. She said she had to spend more than a year wooing Govinda, before they began dating. Govinda also recalled their first encounter and said he was scared of being in a relationship with her as she was only 15 at the time. Also read: Govinda celebrates son Yashvardhan Ahuja's birthday with wife Sunita, daughter Tina. Watch

Govinda was worried about being called a 'child molestor' due to Sunita's age – the actor said he was around 21 at the time. Sunita is the sister of Govinda’s maternal uncle’s wife. Govinda and Sunita married on March 11, 1987. While Govinda was 24-years-old when he had tied the knot, Sunita was only 18.

When asked if he remembered the first time he met Sunita, Govinda said in an interview to Bollywood Bubble, "Itni zyada yeh choti thi aur modern thi toh main darr raha tha ki aaj ki tareekh mein iss age mein log pyar karne lageinge toh kahenge child molestor. She was 15, I was 21. Toh bahut chote the hum log. Toh maine kaha 'aap bahut choti hai, pata hai ki kya keh rahi ho?' She said 'haan mujhe sab pata hai aur main chah rahi hoon ki... I love you'. Mujhe aisa laga yeh bahut choti hai yaar, yeh kya keh rahi hai (She was very young and modern. I was scared of being called a child molestor for dating her. We were both young, I even told her 'you are so young, do you even know what you are saying' but she said she knows everything, and said I love you to me')."

Govinda then narrated how the two of them started dancing with each other at a film's mahurat, and how they would always do so at weddings and other functions. Recalling the first time they held hands after leaving in the same car after an event, Govinda said, "Gadi chal rahi hai, aur inka haath mere haath pe touch ho gaya. Phir mujhe mehsoos hua ki yeh haath hata hi nahi rahi hai. Phir isne pakad liya haath, maine kaha 'hi', ab iska haath main chhudwata toh bahut ajeeb lagta. Maine socha Punjabi aadmi hoon, haath pakad liya hai toh chalo pakad hi lete hain. That's the first time we (Sunita said 'touched each other')... gadi mein romance shuru hua. Usi gaadi mein first time hum logo ne pyar ka izhaar kiya (The car was moving, and our hands touched each others' by mistake. But then she did not remove her hand, and held my hand. I too held her hand for the first time. We expressed our feelings towards each other in the same car)..."

Govinda and Sunita are parents to son Yashvardan Ahuja, who was born in March 1997, and daughter Tina Ahuja, who was born in July 1989. In January this year, Sunita had announced that Govinda will launch Yashvardhan in films soon. “Yashvardhan's debut got delayed because of the (Covid-19) lockdown. We are in talks with a few people about his launch. We want good production houses and a good story because it will be his first film. My son is preparing a lot for his debut. He is busy building his body, learning acting, dancing, and doing other things. We'll launch him soon," she had told ETimes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON