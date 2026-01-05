Shefali Shah talks about her childhood, reveals being bullied in school and getting punched: ‘Nobody liked me’

Actor Shefali Shah has opened up about her childhood and revealed that she was bullied in school. Speaking with Times Now News, Shefali also shared that he would get punched in school by a girl. Shefali Shah was recently seen in Delhi Crime Season 3.

Shefali Shah recalls being bullied in school

Shefali said she was judged for her looks. "When you are growing up, I am not talking about my parents, but otherwise, you are told that you are not good-looking. I was bullied in school. Nobody liked me. There used to be one girl who used to keep punching me. She used to call me 'telu'. And I met her some years ago in her restaurant, and I felt sorry for her. And then someone you know would say If you were thinner, you would look really nice. It's so much of it."

Shefali shares how she can't take a compliment

The actor also shared that she can't take a compliment. She said, "...I don't like the way I look. I don't think I ever will be thin enough. I just won't be. Very rarely do I look at myself and I say 'Oh! I am looking good'. But I just can't see it. When somebody compliments me that 'you are looking beautiful', I cannot take a compliment."

In 2023, speaking with News18, Shefali had spoken about being street harassed. She had said, "I remember when I was really young, and in the market, coming back from school, I faced it. And I couldn’t do anything about it. I was too young and I was just scared and no one stood up. I mean, it was crowded, but that’s not a justification but I guess almost all women have somewhere dealt with it.”

About Shefali's latest project, her personal life

Shefali was recently seen in Delhi Crime Season 3 as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi. The new season also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji. Delhi Crime Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.

The actor, in December 2000, married film producer and director Vipul Shah. They are parents to two sons-- Aryaman and Maurya. She was earlier married to actor Harsh Chhaya.