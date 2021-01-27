IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth, Taapsee wraps Rashmi Rocket
bollywood

Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth, Taapsee wraps Rashmi Rocket

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day: Shehnaaz Gill, who turned a year older, celebrated her birthday with Sidharth Shukla and her family. Taapsee Pannu shared a post after her film Rashmi Rocket wrapped up its shoot.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:17 PM IST
Shehnaaz Gill was with Sidharth Shukla and her family on her birthday. Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket has completed its shoot.

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day.

Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth Shukla and her family, he throws her in pool. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her 28th birthday at midnight with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and her family. Check out their videos.

Read more here

Taapsee Pannu wraps Rashmi Rocket, calls it 'one hell of a driven team effort'

Taapsee Pannu and the team of Rashmi Rocket have completed the shoot of their film. The actor took to Instagram to share a note.

Read more here

Kangana Ranaut says she will direct Manikarnika Returns The Legend of Didda unless she finds ‘someone better’

Kangana Ranaut said that she plans to direct Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda unless she finds 'someone better' than her. She added, however, that she is happy being just an actor as well.

Read more here

Priyanka Chopra is overjoyed as The White Tiger becomes worldwide No.1 film on Netflix

Priyanka Chopra's latest film, The White Tiger has reportedly become the number 1 most popular film on Netflix, across the world. The film stars Priyanka in a supporting role.

Read more here

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta alleges Arshi blackmailed him, new video surfaces online proving his claim

Bigg Boss 14: Even as Arshi Khan refuted Vikas Gupta's claims that she blackmails him, a video surfaced online showcasing Arshi threatening Vikas with the 'recordings' that she has.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut taapsee pannu bollywood

Related Stories

bollywood

Kriti Sanon lies down on grass, soaks in the sun with Bachchan Pandey team, enjoys Republic Day break

PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:02 AM IST
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys the cold weather, shares fun pics with friend

PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:53 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP