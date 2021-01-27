IND USA
Arshi Khan claimed she never exposed Vikas Gupta's personal matter on the show, but he did it himself.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta alleges Arshi blackmailed him, new video surfaces online proving his claim

Bigg Boss 14: Even as Arshi Khan refuted Vikas Gupta's claims that she blackmails him, a video surfaced online showcasing Arshi threatening Vikas with the 'recordings' that she has.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:47 AM IST

On Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Vikas Gupta opened up about a few personal issues and claimed that Arshi Khan had been blackmailing him. He also said that Arshi had sent her a few recordings to back her claims.

Arshi did not fight with him on last night's episode, but told Devoleena Bhattacharjee a few times that she has never blackmailed him. She also said that Vikas was exposing his own personal and family matters on national television, and she was not the one doing it.

A Vikas fan shared a video online late Tuesday, to prove how Arshi has been blackmailing him. The undated video is from the time when she went live on social media. "Mere paas proof hai, mai thoda sa chalaungi. Aap thoda sa suniyega. Uske pehle ki bhi recording hai mere paas (I have proof, I will play bits of it. Please listen to this part, I also have recordings prior to this conversation.)."


Arshi then plays the recording on her mobile phone. A woman's voice is heard as saying, "Wo property ki ladaiyaan hone lagi. Bus aur kuch nahi hai abhi. Vikas keh raha hai ki apni property bech lo, ilaaj kara lo (Fights for the property started, nothing more is left for now. Vikas is saying sell your property and get your treatment done)."

Arshi then says, "Ye Vikas ki maa ki awaaz hai. Vikas! Isase zyada bhi recordings hain mere paas, isase zyada bhi recordings hain mere paas tumhari (This is the voice of Vikas' mother. Vikas, I have many more such recordings, I have many more such recordings for you)."

On Tuesday's episode, Vikas had revealed similar details. Clarifying about the allegations that he did not pay for the treatment of his mother, he said, "There was this point when I had to sell my house and when I called my mother to talk about it, she just said ‘I am busy, on a trip, I will talk to you 10 days later’. It was then that I told them, ‘I am broke’ and I cannot bear the cost of their treatment. I asked them to sell our house in Dehradun, and instead of giving me my share, just use it for her treatment. I had no other option, I had loans amounting to 1.8 crore!”

He added, “Imagine the things I have gone through. My parents had clearly said ‘agar hum khule media k samne agar Arshi ka saath dete hain to Vikas ke property me hissa nahi le paenge’ (We will lose claim on Vikas’ property if we go against him in the media). I am sorry to be saying this, and God forbid, but normally kids do not go through this with their parents!”

Soon after the episode ended, Arshi's team tweeted from her handle saying, "Arshi is too kind and she's right in being quiet. Atleast now public knows who wants to bring out their family matters on national TV. #ArshiKhan used to be on call with #VikasGupta till 5am, listening to his problems wen he had no one. #MentalHealthAwareness."



Former contestant Kamya Panjabi also criticised Vikas for taking names of people who are not present on the current show. He had named a former contestant, saying Arshi had compared Vikas to him, and, therefore, he revealed that he had been a former boyfriend. "Why are u taking names of people like this? #Vikas They are not a part of this show.. why bring in personal matters on this platform???? So not cool Thumbs down n not required at all... #BB14 @ColorsTV," Kamya tweeted late Tuesday.

