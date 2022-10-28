Shehnaaz Gill enjoys her day out in nature with a cute dog, climbs trees; fans call her a natural beauty

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram and shared pictures while she enjoyed her time in nature. She shared photos from her day-out with a dog and trees on Friday. She made the most out of her free time in nature with greenery under clear sky. (Also read: 'Humble' Shehnaaz Gill dines on the floor with her friends during trip to Dubai. Watch)

She wore a black top and black shorts with white sneakers for the day. She made a bun hairstyle. In one of the pictures, she sat on a rock with a dog beside her. She smiled while looking at the dog while posing for the camera with waterfall in the backdrop. She petted the dog while keeping her one hand on her face. In other pictures, she sat on on a tree and posed for the camera.

Sharing her pictures on Instagram, Shehnaaz wrote, “Vibes…(pink heart emojis).” Designer Ken Ferns wrote, “Now that's a first one (paw prints, dog, smiling face with heart eye, white heart emojis).”

One of Shehnaaz's fans commented, “Natural beauty with nature.” Another fan wrote, “haye aaj ka din bana diya baby (You have made our day) #shehnaazgill.” Another fan commented, “Adopt the peace of nature.” One fan also asked, “Ab nhi kutto se dar lag raha (Aren't you scared of dogs, now).” Many fans dropped heart emojis on her pictures.

She was seen in Bigg Boss 13 and became one of the finalists on the show. She will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, which stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. The film is slated to release in 2023. She even has a film with John Abraham in pipeline

