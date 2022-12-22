Shehnaaz Gill impresses fans as she invites people to her room to get clicked: 'So kind and humble'

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill asked people to get clicked with her in a recent video. Taking to Instagram, a fan page of Shehnaaz shared her video inviting people in a small group to get clicked with her. She marked her presence at Le Meridien in New Delhi. Her gesture invited many comments from her fans. They were impressed by Shehnaaz's simplicity and kindness. (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill breaks into a smile as she walks ramp in gown amid loud cheers, does gidda. Watch)

An account named, Shehnaaz Gill Fanpage took to Instagram and shared the video of Shehnaaz and wrote, “Shehnaaz is kinder than any other Indian celebrity, we all met her last night at Le Meridien in New Delhi where she was staying while she came Delhi for her ramp walk at India Designer Show. She called all of us to meet her at the hotel room. Thank you for everything Shehnaaz! 19.12.22.”

In the clip, Shehnaaz wore a black leather jacket with black pants. She can be heard saying, “Usko bolo das das bande lekar aa jo bhi hai tere, das das bande karke photo karke, satisfied karke, apni photo karake jaao, fir agle aaye das (Ask him to send a group of 10 people, let them get clicked and ask another 10 people to come).”

Reacting to the video, one of her fans wrote, “The reason why she call her fans as family.” Another fan commented, “She is a gem! no one is like her, just pure hearted. May god give her lot of strength and happiness always.” Other fan wrote, “She is so kind and humble.” “You so sweet, innocent and cute by heart and this is the biggest reasons to love you”, added one. Many fans appreciated her gesture and dropped heart emojis on the clip.

Shehnaaz walked the ramp on Sunday and turned showstopper for designer Ken Ferns at the Indian Designer Show Season 4 in Delhi. A video from the event also showed Shehnaaz joining Ken on stage. He insisted her for a dance and she went on to do a some gidda.

Shehnaaz recently launched her celebrity chat show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal among others marked their presence on her show to promote their movies. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is set to be released in 2023.

