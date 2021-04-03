Shekhar Suman remembers older son Aayush on his birth anniversary: 'We miss him terribly and yearn for him'

Shekhar Suman is remembering his older son Aayush Suman on his birth anniversary on Saturday. The actor and his wife, Alka, lost their son when he was just 11 years old due to a heart disease. The actor took to Twitter and shared a video featuring a photo of his son resting beside a lamp lit in his memory while the Gayatri Mantra is chanted.

A cake with Aayush's name written on it was placed beside the picture. Shekhar shared the video and said, "Alka n i lost our angel Aayush who was born on the 3rd of April.We miss him terribly n yearn for him.Remembering him with lots of love.plz keep him in ur prayers."

Alka n i lost our angel Aayush who was born on the 3rd of April.We miss him terribly n yearn for him.Remembering him with lots of love.❤❤❤plz keep him in ur prayers 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/R1wgy6pZdg — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) April 3, 2021

Last month, Shekhar shared a picture of Aayush while speaking about memories and pain. "With my elder son Aayush on the sets of my second film after Utsav at the film city. #beautiful memories #throwback," he captioned the picture of Aayush. Replying to a fan who spoke about the difficulty of revisiting old pictures, Shekhar said, "The pain is unbearable..Life can be so cruel at times."

Shekhar also has another son, actor Adhyayan Suman, who was recently the target of fake news. False reports claimed Adhyayan had taken a drastic step and ended his life. However, it was later revealed that Adhyayan was alright. Reacting to the untrue claims, an angry Shekhar said, "My wife was inconsolable as they announced that Adhyayan Suman has committed suicide.Adhyayan was in Delhi." He added, "While I'm taking legal action against them and suing them for such a reprehensible act.The media ought to be more responsible and not jeopardize ppl's lives and destroy them for their own vested interest."

Also Read: Azeem Khan takes 'full accountability' of split with Saba Qamar, says she had 'the most amazing soul'

Shekhar has been actively voicing his support towards the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor, in several tweets, has extended his support to his family. Speaking to a leading daily last year, Shekhar explained, "Sushant was like a son to me. I can understand his father’s pain. This is because just like him, my son Adhyayan too has suffered depression and has gone through a similar phase. The film industry created several hurdles for him. Once, he even told me that he was having suicidal thoughts."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON